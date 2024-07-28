H'ALLO to Play Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Edinburgh Fringe will present H'ALLO: 1 woman, 2 identities, a universal question, H'ALLO?

Say “H'ALLO” to Sian. A lost Welsh woman looking for love - but how? WikiHow? No luck. Her audience? Cheeky. London? Prince Andrew? Who will have the know-how?

Will it be chaotic, charming, clumsy, a cluster-f a cachu hwch?

Come to the Wee Yurt @ Potterow Underpass at 9:25pm between 2nd and 23rd (not 13th - its unlucky for love) August to find out.

About Cerys O'Connell:

Cerys is a Special Educational Needs teacher by day and performer, writer and facilitator by night. Born in Auckland, New Zealand to a kiwi and a welshman, so she's heard all the sheep jokes… She has recently graduated from East 15 Acting School and Ecolé Phillippe Gaulier and previously brought “Clown Wars” to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 and has performed in notable productions such as Sam Steiner's “Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons” with Unitas Productions, “The Invert” with Found Theatre at the Oxford Playhouse Studio and “Snow White” with The Entertainment Providers.

About the Show:

“H'ALLO” follows Sian, a welsh woman from a small town in South West Wales, on a quest to find love. But, she doesn't quite know how… So, looks to WikiHow's “How to flirt” guide for answers! Sian shares her newfound skills with her newfound friends, the audience. Just as she's getting the hand of things, she receives an unexpected call… She has a date! Yay! But…. It's in London…. Oh no.

Sian calls on her new friends to help her on the perilous journey to the big city, navigating the twists and turns of buses, trains and the dreaded tube. The date is a success and Sian finally feels the love and the acceptance she craved. But the twists and turns don't stop there, with a dark secret from her new lover and a Prince Andrew ‘tribute' act. This revelation sparks a crisis of nationality for Sian, leading her to explore her identity through the power of song.

In a finale showdown with Prince Andrew, Sian realises that the acceptance she had been craving was from within. This cliché entices this innocent character to embrace her audience like never before as she encourages everyone to say HELLO to each other, speaking warmth and connection.

Expect chaotic clowning carnage in this interactive comedy. Sian will warm your heart and yet, before you know it, you'll be wrapped around her little finger!

Created and performed by Cerys O'Connell, “H'ALLO” is greater than a basic, vanilla comedy show. It aims to encourage people to put their phones down, engage in real conversations, and support one another. It questions society's take on relationships and their meaning for multiple generations, offering a humorous yet poignant commentary on modern love and identity.

Performance Details:

Show: H'ALLO

Creator/Performer: Cerys O'Connell

Venue: Wee Yurt @ Potterow Underpass

Dates: 2 - 12, 14 - 25 Aug

Time: 9:25 pm

