Glasgow Pavilion Collaborates With Imagine Theatre For Pantomime Season

The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow and award-winning pantomime producers Imagine Theatre have announced their new partnership for the festive season which will bring all of the Pavilions traditional panto antics to the stage in swashbuckling family adventure Treasure Island.

Treasure Island marks the first partnership in Scotland between Imagine Theatre, one of the UK's Biggest pantomime providers and Trafalgar Entertainment, the newly announced owner of Glasgow's Pavilion theatre. Trafalgar Entertainment (TE) will work alongside Imagine Theatre who currently produce annual pantomimes at five TE venues; Hastings White Rock Theatre , Beck Theatre in Hayes, High Wycombe's Swan Theatre, Swindon's Wyvern theatre and Crewe Lyceum.

Jamie Gordon General Manager at the Pavilion Theatre said:“ A family night out at the Pavilion Panto is a mainstay of a proper, traditional Glasgow Christmas and this year, we are delighted to be working with award-winning Imagine Theatre to present the panto that our audiences know and love as we take a swashbuckling pirate-themed adventure to Treasure Island. It's going to be a spectacular, fun filled family adventure!”

The Imagine Theatre team has a legacy of producing world class family entertainment stretching over 25 years. Last year, following 12 nominations in the UK Pantomime Association's annual pantomime awards , they took home the coveted awards for Best Pantomime (over 900 seats), Best Set Design and Best Newcomer to Pantomime.

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre said “The beautiful and historic Pavilion Theatre has a long history of bringing panto magic to the stage and we are delighted to be working with Trafalgar Entertainment in their newly acquired Pavilion Theatre. This new relationship will allow us to further develop our partnership approach when working together with highly skilled in-house teams and in turn, will strengthen the great relationship we already have with Trafalgar Theatres and six of their venues that we are partnering with this season”.

To find out more visit Pavilion Theatre www.paviliontheatre.co.uk. and www.imaginethatre.co.uk