Glasgow Counts Down to Premier Winter Festival Celtic Connections 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Glasgow, a UNESCO City of Music, is counting down to hosting the premier winter festival Celtic Connections, in partnership with Innis & Gunn. In less than two weeks, the city will be brimming with the world's best roots, world and folk music.

An estimated 1,200 musicians and artists from 20 countries will be in Glasgow between Thursday 16 January and Sunday 2 February. Around 300 events will take place in 25 venues across the city as part of the internationally renowned event delivered by Glasgow Life.

Celtic Connections is a truly global showcase. The performers descending on Glasgow are coming from as far as Australia, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Bulgaria and many more countries for another of the festival's most extensive editions to date.

The glittering bill features one-off commissions and collaborations, debut performances and premiers, internationally renowned artists, and the biggest shows some musicians have ever staged. There will also be ceilidhs, workshops, screenings, book launches, dementia-friendly performances, recitals, and talks.

Months of careful planning for the 32nd edition of Celtic Connections are almost complete as the festival gears up for attendances in the region of 110,000 across its 18 days. People from near and far will be drawn out on the dark winter nights for the unparalleled, shared experience of live music and the emotion, joy, connection and magic it ignites.

Celtic Connections 2025 will open with its iconic Opening Concert, this year celebrating 850 years of its home, Glasgow. With a secret line up that's under wraps, the show will epitomise the city's motto – Let Glasgow Flourish – and give audiences moment after moment of unexpected delight.

From there, a myriad of performances and activities – up to 33 a day – will follow. With everything from acoustic and folk music and roots, Americana and indie to world, jazz and blues and experimental and orchestral music on offer, the festival's genres and audience are vast.

Always keen to be at the forefront of innovation, a new Under 26 Community launched for the 2025 festival, giving younger fans access to exclusive discounts. The Emirates Arena will also be piloted as a music venue, and 2025 marks the start of a new five-year headline partnership deal with fellow Scottish household name Innis & Gunn.

Donald Shaw, Creative Producer for Celtic Connections, said: "With this festival, the clue is in the name – it's all about connection and the sense of belonging and joy that comes with that. Dark, dreary January nights are replaced with rooms full of song and an unbeatable warmth that Glasgow's people and music are famed for. As the festival continues to break new ground in our programming, scale and ambition, it's incredible to see more new faces join us in the audience each year. There's 18 days, 10 genres, 25 venues and 1,200 musicians – audiences really are spoiled for choice. We would encourage everyone to make sure they experience it for themselves and start their year being moved, cheered and amazed by the power of music."

Celtic Connections first began in 1994 and has grown in size and ambition ever since, building an international reputation for world-renowned music, exciting new performances, unique showcases and one-off collaborations.

Celtic Connections 2025 in partnership with Innis & Gunn will take place from Thursday 16 January to Sunday 2 February. The programme can be viewed in full and tickets purchased at www.celticconnections.com.

Photo credit: Gaelle Beri

Comments