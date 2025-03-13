Full Programme Set For Edinburgh International Festival 2025

The festival will run from 1-24 August 2025.
From 1-24 August 2025, Edinburgh International Festival will present a hand-picked selection of leading international and local artists in the world's Festival City, with 24 days of world-class opera, dance, music and theatre.
The 2025 programme is defined by world-class artists bringing audiences and artists closer together in creative and unexpected ways. Audiences can experience an opera incorporating circus performers for a breathtaking fusion of music and acrobatics in Orpheus and Eurydice, a site-specific promenade dance work that transforms Edinburgh's Old College Quad into a stage for Dance People, and enjoy Bach through a new lens in Breaking Bach, where hip-hop meets 18th-century period instruments.
Audiences can also actively participate in performances—whether by shaping the repertoire in a real-time Classical Jam or sharing their dreams to inspire Hanni Liang's piano recital, Dreams. For those seeking deep immersion, eight-hour choral epic The Veil of the Temple invites audiences to sit on beanbags and lose themselves in waves of harmonies, and a choral workshop welcomes amateur singers that will preview a powerful performance at the Festival's Closing Concert, Mendelssohn's Elijah.
Now in its third year under Festival Director and celebrated Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, the 2025 programme welcomes over 1,700 artists from 42 nations to Edinburgh —including 600 from Scotland—across 133 performances. The Truth We Seek is the theme underpinning the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival, inviting audiences to explore their relationship with truth - within themselves, between one another and in understanding our place in the world.
Ensuring that cost is not a barrier to live performance, over 50,000 tickets (more than half of all tickets available for the 2025 International Festival) are priced at £30 or under. Thousands of free tickets are available for young musicians, NHS staff and community groups, and £10 Affordable Tickets are available for all performances for anyone who needs them.
This year, for the first time, a Dementia-Friendly concert will be presented for people living with dementia, their caregivers, family and friends. This performance from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, in association with Alzheimer Scotland, enables those who have dementia to enjoy familiar repertoire in a relaxed and flexible environment. The wider 2025 programme features 33 accessible performances, including nine audio described performances, seven BSL interpreted performances, thirteen captioned performances and four relaxed performances.
Available online, the Access Pass is a free scheme that provides a tailored Festival experience for anybody who needs additional support. The concession for D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people remains at 50% off all full price tickets, with the option to add a free essential companion ticket where required.
General booking for the 2025 International Festival opens on Thursday 27 March, with tickets currently on-sale to Members and supporters.
Nicola Benedetti, Festival Director, Edinburgh International Festival said: “Our 2025 Edinburgh International Festival invites you to explore The Truth We Seek—a journey into the elusive nature of truth, in our personal and public lives. In an era of ‘alternative facts’ and manipulated narratives, the arts offer us something deeper: a poetic and metaphorical wisdom that is both more nuanced and more precise.
This Festival—born in the city of the Enlightenment—has championed artistic expression as a means of discovery, insight, and mutual understanding. This year, we proudly present seven world premieres, exceptional international and Scottish artists, and celebrate 60 years of our Festival Chorus as well as the brightest emerging talent.
Join us this summer as we seek and find truth together. Your curiosity will be rewarded with thought-provoking, and potentially transformational, experiences that you simply won't find anywhere else."
Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “I’m delighted to see the 2025 programme for the Edinburgh International Festival be unveiled. This promises to be an exciting new chapter in the Festival’s rich history with nearly 2,000 artists from around the world returning to Edinburgh this August. The fact that over a quarter of these artists are from Scotland is also a cause for celebration.
It’s particularly encouraging to see that accessibility for all continues to be championed with initiatives such as free tickets for young musicians, NHS colleagues and community groups, along with £10 Affordable Tickets for all performances. Everyone deserves to be able to enjoy our world class cultural offer regardless of circumstance. Opening weekend of the International Festival will see a fantastic free event held in Ross Bandstand where all are welcome to the Big Singalong.
From dance to classical music, opera to theatre and beyond there is an absolute wealth of talent, intrigue and spectacle on display this summer and I’d encourage all our residents and visitors to make the most of it. The International Festival is a stalwart of the Capital’s cultural calendar and as a Council we’re proud to continue our support.”
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The Edinburgh International Festival has stood as a global celebration of the performing arts, and their power to bridge cultural and national differences since 1947. That role is as relevant as ever, so I very much welcome the Festival’s commitment to affordability and accessibility in this year’s programme.
“The International Festival is where it all began for Edinburgh’s Festivals so whether you are coming from near or far, I encourage everyone to enjoy the best of what Scotland and the world has to offer, across the genres of classical and contemporary music, dance, theatre, and visual art.
“The Scottish Government’s Expo fund is designed to help showcase Scottish artists and our festivals to the world, and I’m very proud to continue that support with £80,000 for this year’s International Festival.”
Dana MacLeod, Creative Scotland’s Executive Director of Arts, Communities and Inclusion said: “Congratulations to the International Festival team for this imaginative programme which brings important conversations by world-leading artists and extraordinary creative experiences for audiences to the capital city.
Borne out of a belief in the power of the arts to connect and provide hope in a divided world, the International Festival's original ethos remains true today, with international and homegrown talent presenting stimulating work, reflecting and celebrating the world we inhabit. A long-time supporter, Creative Scotland is happy to have been able to confirm a funding commitment to the International Festival for the next three years”.
