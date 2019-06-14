From Start to Finnish/Essi Rossi with Sarah Kivi Presents EJACULATION â€“ DISCUSSIONS ABOUT FEMALE SEXUALITY

Based on interviews with real women, including sex experts, this new documentary theatre show takes an unflinching look at female ejaculation and sexuality. 'Ejaculation' has two meanings: in one context, it refers to sexual pleasure. In another, it means an exclamation of speech, an emotional outburst. Cleverly combining both senses of the word, Ejaculation - Discussions About Female Sexuality uses the experiences of an international group of women from a wide variety of backgrounds to kick-start the conversation around female desire in all its forms. Through a dialogue with recorded interviews, the performance provides a safe space for honest discussion where nothing is off-limits.

Creator and performer Essi Rossi said, "It´s unbelievable hard to own your own sexuality, especially as a woman and in this current political atmosphere. This performance is one step towards it. Making of this performance has been a surprising, empowering and emotional journey. I had no idea before how much there's to discover. Some of the things I found are that sexuality is constantly changing, only you know what you want, and there´s no such thing as normal sexuality and it's wonderful. Personally, this performance has made me understand what I want, at the age of 34."

Essi Rossi is a Helsinki-based theatre director bridging the gap between traditional theatre and live art. Her forward-facing work frequently returns to the themes of mass destruction and collective desire. Previous shows include Tainaron, an adaptation of a science fiction novel by Leena Krohn (Helsinki Festival and Finnish National Theatre, 2018) and ICE, which examined fascism and the mentality of cults (Klockriketeatern and Von Krahl, Estonia 2018). Before that, she worked on NIGHTSCHOOL, a show about the eco-crisis. Ejaculation - Discussions About Female Sexualitywas originally performed in 2018 at Finland's National Theatre.

Sarah Kivi is a Finnish electronic musician, singer and sound artist. She is one-half of the Berlin-based trip hop duo Stop the Chameleon. In February 2018, she released her debut solo album and is currently creating her second studio album. Combining ultramodern composition and recording methods with more conventional song writing approaches, her musical output is constantly evolving in new and inventive ways.

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Now in its ninth year, From Start to Finnish 2019 will also feature a further four shows: Shine at Zoo Southside, Honey at Zoo Playground 1, and Ali and Alpo and The Desk at Summerhall. Last year, From Start to Finnish productions included the Total Theatre Award winning Cock, Cock... Who's There?, and previous shows have received critical acclaim in Edinburgh and toured to China, America and several countries in Europe.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 16 +, Contains scenes of sexual nature

starttofinnish.fi





