Four Magicians Bring 'UK's Favourite Magic Show' To Dundee Fringe

A group of Scottish magicians will bring their award-winning magic show to Dundee for the first time this September.

Four Magicians - starring Smith & Burns, Eoin Smith and James Dickson - was named the top magic show in the UK by readers of MagicSeats.co.uk, beating the likes of Penn & Teller and Britain's Got Talent winner Richard Jones to the top spot.

The show will take place in Sweet @ Keiller Centre as part of the fifth Dundee Fringe at 2.15pm on September 20, 2025. Tickets costing £10 are available now from https://dundeefringe.com/four-magicians.

Four Magicians features incredible sleight of hand, unexplainable acts of mind reading and plenty of comedy as the performers take the audience on a rollercoaster ride through the world of magic. The Dundee performance follows a string of sold-out shows across Scotland, which garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.