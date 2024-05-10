Finlay Christie Brings I DESERVE THIS to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award winning stand-up comedian and viral sensation Finlay Christie will return to the Edinburgh Fringe this year after a critically acclaimed debut in 2022 with his show 'OK Zoomer'. The 24-year old's much-anticipated second hour 'I Deserve This', directed by Bobby Mair, will be at the Monkey Barrel 4.

His debut hour "OK Zoomer" was not only nominated for NextUp's "Best Show" award, but was also released as a special on YouTube in October 2023, racking up a staggering 365,000 views.

In 'I Deserve This' Christie examines why young people secretly love climate change, why the news is only aimed at old people, and offers a foolproof plan to get young people on the property ladder. He delves into his private school experiences, which inspired the sitcom script 'Born to Rule,' optioned by Boffola Pictures and showcased in a pilot directed by Rosco 5 and featuring Isaac Hempstead-Wright from Game of Thrones.

Finlay also wonders if he has deserved the pitfalls of his privileged upbringing. Having attended a school focused on exam preparation, he found himself the only one in his class to fail and subsequently transferred to a school in East London. Craving the validation of his peers, he changed his accent, took down all his online sketches, and started rapping. He went on to study Caribbean dance in an attempt to further distance himself from his background.

He tells tales of his experiences with love and heartbreak in a religiously forbidden relationship, a meeting with a tiger in Thailand and a drug-induced paranoia that almost ended a family member's life, and though these experiences made him feel more comfortable on his own, they are no substitute for human connection.

With over 200 million views on his YouTube channel, Finlay has made a mark in digital comedy. His series, like "When They Go to a Foreign Country in a Hollywood Film" and "Asking Black and White People the Same Questions About...", have gained popularity. He's also appeared on TV shows such as "8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown" and "The Stand-Up Sketch Show." Beyond the UK, he's performed at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and in cities like Paris and Amsterdam. Additionally, Finlay has ventured into acting, with roles in BBC2's "The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff" and the children's show "Waybuloo" on CBeebies.

Tickets are on sale now https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/finlay-christie-i-deserve-this

