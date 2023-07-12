Femme Natale comes to Edinburgh Fringe next month. Performances run August 15th – 20th and 22nd – 27th at the Just the Tonic/Cask Room.

Fiercely truthful, Femme Natale is an unapologetic comic peek into the world of parenting. Femme Natale covers the world of parenting from before, during and after, in an hilarious mix of original songs, sketches, and physical comedy.



Sketches are created and performed by working parents in this astounding actor ensemble from New Zealand bringing laughs to everyone - parents or not.



According to the group, “UK viewers who’ve seen us have urged GET THIS TO EDFRINGE - so here we come!”



Femme Natale reminds us that there is something wholly selfless about becoming a Mum, even if it's just a brief out of character episode.

CREATIVE TEAM

Conceived & Directed by Fingal Pollock

Writers

Fingal Pollock, April Phillips, Tracey Savage and other guest writers

Performers

Fingal Pollock, April Phillips, Jeremy Nelson,Tracey Savage

Guest Edinburgh Performer Sonja Doubleday