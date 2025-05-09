Eight Australian Acts Will Be Showcased By House of Oz This August in Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In August 2025, House of Oz will return to Edinburgh, with eight Australian shows across multiple venues, and a range of genres from dance, opera, cabaret, musical comedy, acrobatics to dark thriller.



2025 is House of Oz’s fourth Edinburgh Fringe, the season sees a mix of hot ticket companies and artists returning to the Fringe, including Gravity & Other Myths, The Listies, Circa and Lewis Major Projects, plus winners of the 2025 House of Oz Purse Prize Crash Theatre Co and Mad Nun Productions.

“What links all these shows, apart from being Australian, is they all have ground-breaking, genre-busting, ceiling-smashing spirit.” says Georgie Black, Founding Patron & Creative Director, House of Oz. “They are all, in their own way, Australian cultural pioneers with pluck, depth and damn fine entertainment value.”



In 2025 multi-year Fringe darlings, Circa, are elevated to the lofties of the Edinburgh International Festival! Audiences are invited to journey to the underworld and back with Circa’s collaboration with Opera Australia, presenting Opera Queensland’s production of Orpheus and Eurydice. Circa joins with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and a chorus from Scottish Opera for the European premiere of this electrifying production of Gluck’s seminal opera.

Mad Nun Productions in FLICK a Darkly funny thriller - VIC

Lewis Major Projects in Triptych Redux a Dance Triple Bill - SA

Gravity & Other Myths in Ten Thousand Hours Death-defying acrobatics - SA

Michelle Pearson in Skinny a cabaret about society’s toxic obsession with diet - SA

The Listies: in Make Some Noise Funniest kids show I have ever seen- Frank Skinner - VIC

You’re An Instrument interactive music kids show suited for all children especially those living with special needs - VIC

Crash Theatre Co in Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence a girl power musical comedy - WA

Circa /Opera Australia/Opera Queensland Orpheus and Eurydice Opera /Contemporary Circus

With a remarkable track record of producing over 1,000 performances and facilitating international tours for Australian artists, House of Oz showcases the rich diversity and excellence of Australian talent on the world’s stage, from across the country.



Of the 8 shows programmed by House of Oz in Edinburgh in 2025, Crash Theatre Co’s “Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence” (WA) and Mad Nun Productions’ “FLICK” (VIC) were discovered at the 2025 Adelaide Fringe Festival and selected for the House of Oz Purse Prize Award.



“This year's Purse Prize winners have a real opportunity at House of Oz to fast-track and internationalise their careers”, says Georgie Black. “At the 2024 House of Oz Edinburgh season, our artists won 5 awards and received 100 offers of onward touring globally. My hope for our 2025 artists is that they double that!”

South Australian acts

Following her hugely successful Edinburgh 2024 presentation of, “Downunder: The Songs That Shaped Australia”, Adelaide megavoice and award-winning cabaret performer, Michelle Pearson, returns in 2025 with Skinny, a joyous blend of pop anthems, soaring ballads, and raw, real storytelling, at Underbelly. With stunning vocals and eye-opening interviews on screen, this new inspiring work unpacks society’s toxic obsession with diet culture urging us to rethink what beauty truly means. Heartfelt, relatable, and uplifting, it’s a celebration of every shape, every size, and every person who’s ever looked in the mirror and wondered, “Is this slimming?”

After last year’s Edinburgh where Lewis Major Projects’ dance piece sold out its entire run, this “life changingly beautiful” show is back having won multiple awards, huge plaudits and three years of touring offers. Lewis has choreographed a new opening ballet so the triple bill is now wholly his. Catch TRIPTYCH Redux at Zoo Southside for the last time before Lewis answers the call of the International Festival. A collocation of sound, light, movement, space, shape and form guaranteed to stir the emotions.



Festival favourites Gravity and Other Myths return to Assembly Hall with their international smash hit, Ten Thousand Hours. Death-defying acrobatics served up with Aussie verve and wit. This will sell out!

Victorian Acts

You’re An Instrument is an interactive family show for kids of all ages which will be staged at Pleasance Courtyard. It’s a musical science experiment which turns people into instruments! Two scientists take kids on a wild ride where movement is magically wired for sound, turning anything and everything into music. Kids love it. We particularly welcome children with special needs to come and participate in the show.



Back by POOPular demand, The Listies: Make Some Noise comes to Assembly George Square Studios. This is a side-splittingly funny show for humans aged 4-400. Rich and Matt belt out a bunch of bangers and clangers with the LOLs turned up to 11. Hilarious, fabulous fun for the whole family!



FLICK from Mad Nun Productions comes to Summerhall. Flick is a nurse, Mark has cancer, the kind you can’t come back from. He's also dangerously attractive. When Mark asks Flick for a favour it doesn’t take long for boundaries to blur and lives to intersect. From award-winning writer/performer, Madelaine Nunn, FLICK is a darkly funny thriller about life, death, and really bad decisions. Shortlisted for the 2022 Rodney Seaborn Playwright’s Award.

House of Oz’s first ever WA Act

Edinburgh musical theatre newbies, Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence will have Edinburgh happily ear-worming their original pop synth tunes all day. Set in the cut-throat world of competitive netball, the show explores the consequences of unchecked ambition and the fierce determination of teenage girls. This energetic production coming to Assembly George Square Studios breathes new life into a literary classic, underpinned by an electropop soundtrack. Met with resounding acclaim and hailed as the five-star ultimate Fringe show, this multi-award-winning Australian musical serves hot, sporty girl power like never before.



Edinburgh International Festival and Opera Australia present Opera Queensland’s Production of Orpheus and Eurydice in Association with Circa. Supported by House of Oz, with Scottish Chamber Orchestra and a chorus from Scottish Opera This is Orpheus and Eurydice like you’ve never seen before. This reimagined staging of Gluck’s tragédie lyrique opera makes its European premiere at the International Festival in August 2025. This groundbreaking production explores the themes of true love, and the depths to which our inner beliefs are challenged – high opera meets even higher contemporary circus.

