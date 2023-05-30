Edinburgh Fringe Newcomer Niamh Denyer Stars in GET BLESSED!

Put the fun back into funeral! For her debut Edinburgh Fringe solo show, award-winning writer-performer Niamh Denyer is funeral celebrant Áine Reilly in a hilarious, interactive hour that addresses modern spiritual ideas, capitalism, gurus and hustle culture.

Áine performs everything from naming ceremonies to weddings, but she's here at the Fringe to teach you the art of the perfect send off. Learn how to write a eulogy for that unremarkable relative and transform their mediocre life into something just above average; make funerals a glam slam by dressing to impress and master the five sacred chants that lend gravitas to even the most mundane event.

Refusing to conform to one philosophy or traditional religion and preferring a pick and mix approach to the divine and the spiritual, Áine's favoured denomination is cold hard cash and her priority is profits over prophets. Now, it's your turn to urn while you learn and start making dosh from the ground down, getting rich off ritual. Become Áine's student and embark on a journey of self-discovery that will take you to the promised land of milk and money.

What are you waiting for? Just an hour in Áine's presence and you'll be ready to turn death into a living. Yes, you can turn human ash into cash! Are you up to the task?

Get Blessed! runs at Patter Hoose @ Gilded Balloon (Coorie), 2 - 27 August 2023 @ 1pm

Niamh Denyer is an actor, writer and comic. Originally from Ireland, she graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a degree in Drama & Theatre studies. Following graduation, she co-founded Blue Heart Theatre and performed in many plays with the company both in Ireland and the UK. She moved to London to train at ALRA where she graduated with an MA in Acting. Credits since then include several dramas for BBC Radio 4, three high profile TV commercials, most recently for the National Lottery Ireland. She toured West Cork with the award-winning play The Cat's Mother and recently recorded an audio drama called Glenvern Stories. She wrote and performed in the play Exile, which had runs at the King's Head Theatre, the Lion & Unicorn Theatre and sold out the Southwark Playhouse during their SWK Fest. Exile was well reviewed and won a OffComm Award from Off West End. She recently began performing short comedy sketches on her Instagram. This was the inspiration to create a live character comedy show to bring to Edinburgh in 2023 for her debut hour.