Edinburgh Deaf Festival Launches Programme With Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets go on sale today for the second annual Edinburgh Deaf Festival following yesterday's programme launch – which featured an invitation for everyone to come along.

The 2023 line-up has more than 60 events including drama, comedy, film, exhibitions, entertainment for children and young people plus workshops and other activities.

Taking place from 11-20 August as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe it gives deaf people access to the arts in a new and exciting way and allows others to discover a rich culture.

The organisers and performers are encouraging hearing people to see the shows and discover the richness of deaf heritage, language and culture.

Producing the 2023 festival on behalf of Edinburgh-based charity Deaf Action, is Glasgow multidisciplinary artist Jamie Rea who said: “As a deaf producer, I am thrilled to be bringing Edinburgh Deaf Festival back for another spectacular year. I'm proud to have curated a programme that celebrates the vibrancy of my own deaf culture, right here in Edinburgh.

“We have collaborated with talented local and international deaf artists, proving that deafness is not a limitation but a reason for celebration. We're breaking down barriers, creating an inclusive space for the deaf community, and extending a warm welcome to hearing audiences who we would love to try something different by discovering deaf culture, language and heritage.”

Yesterday's launch, which saw supporters and artists gather at The National Museum of Scotland, included performances by Amy Murray and Petre Dobre.

Amy, who appeared in the Netflix fantasy The Witcher: Blood Origin alongside Sir Lenny Henry, will be performing her show Red Aphrodite at the festival.

Inspired by Eve Ensler's Vagina Monologues, it's a funny and relatable exploration of sex, passion, female empowerment and the awkward side of femininity – it's a show that breaks down barriers and challenges taboos.

Amy said: “I'm really looking forward to the festival and would love to see lots of hearing people in the audience, so they can find out more about deaf identity and language.

“The festival is also great for deaf performers as it provides a platform for our work, a chance to build connections and an opportunity to get together and have fun.”

Petre features in the short films Mask of the Cowboy and Balmaha as well as presenting his children's show Visual Fun With Sports.

Philip Gerrard, CEO of organisers Deaf Action, added: “After the success of last year's ground-breaking Edinburgh Deaf Festival, we're delighted to be coming back again this year, even bigger and better. We're hosting over 60 events and performances, each a testament to the rich diversity and talent within the deaf community.

“Our vision is for Edinburgh to have a festival season that offers deaf people the best of both worlds; mainstream festivals which are accessible to the deaf community, plus a week of deaf culturally specific events. Integration alongside a cultural celebration gives the deaf community the opportunity to sample and enjoy the festival season in its entirety.”

Among the festival highlights will be:

Oddo the Starless: Stand-up comedian David Sands debuts his stage production of a dark visual story from an unknown dimension, based on short films he made during lockdown.

Faslane: Amy Helena presents her adaptation of a Fringe First winning show that dissects Scotland's nuclear debate. Adapted to British Sign Language (BSL) it's inspired by interviews with those close to the issue, including activists and MoD personnel.

Fàilte gu BSL (Welcome to BSL): Evie Waddell's new show explores her two linguistic identities: Gaelic, and deafness. It's a welcome for deaf people to Scottish Gaelic culture, which often hasn't been accessible, and an invitation for hearing people to engage in BSL.

The Gavin Lilley Show: One of the deaf community's best-known entertainers, Gavin returns to the festival with a stand-up show aimed at hearing and deaf audiences.

Clowning Workshop with Elf & Duffy: A special workshop to emphasise the power of clowning and mime as a performance tool. From Elf Lyons and Brian Duffy, the duo behind the Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show nominee Heist.

Nadia Nadarajah, Edinburgh Deaf Festival Ambassador, said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Deaf Festival in my role as ambassador. Since last year, we've witnessed the remarkable growth of deaf artists and their work. This festival has played a vital role in building their confidence, and I am looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.

“This year, I hope for a greater recognition of the skills possessed by deaf artists worldwide, and an increase in new audiences venturing into the realm of deaf culture and arts.”

Fiona Mackay, Chief Operating Officer of festival supporters SignLive, added: “SignLive are delighted to be the headline sponsor for the Edinburgh Deaf Festival, 2023. The Edinburgh Deaf Festival is an accessible celebration of deaf culture, language and heritage, which heavily reflects SignLive's values.

“It is an event we feel honoured and excited to support and promote, with the events being accessible to deaf people and mainstream audiences the Edinburgh Deaf Festival is an amazing opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in deaf culture and enjoy the rich variety of performances.”