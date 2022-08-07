Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Edinburgh 2022: Review: KAREN FROM FINANCE IS OUT OF OFFICE, Underbelly

BWW review of Karen from Finance is Out Of Office at Edfringe

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 7, 2022  
Edinburgh 2022: Review: KAREN FROM FINANCE IS OUT OF OFFICE, Underbelly

Edinburgh 2022: Review: KAREN FROM FINANCE IS OUT OF OFFICE, Underbelly

Perhaps best known for being a finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Karen From Finance takes on the persona of a middle-aged woman working in an office.

Karen is extremely dedicated to her job. She's the first to arrive in the morning and the last to leave at night which she gets no thanks for. Her boss insists that Karen takes the annual leave she has accrued in one chunk which results in four months off and the biggest bender of Karen's life.

Karen From Finance is Out Of Office has the unique selling point of being a great drag show but also having a solid plot. The lip syncs are great fun and high energy and the audience is with her from the very beginning. Any audience interaction is done in good humour.

This is a very well-crafted drag show that makes good use of video footage, has excellent costumes and wigs and makes for an incredibly entertaining hour.



Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Edinburgh 2022: Review: ONE OF TWO, Summerhall
August 7, 2022

Trapped in the bathroom with an evil tattie, Jack wrestles with the reality of living alone. Jack Hunter's inspiring* debut comedy is full of heart and a half-empty bag of Weetos. A true tale of twins growing up with cerebral palsy. Jump aboard the 'strugglebus' with Jack as he steers through the intersectionality of disability, whilst honking at societal attitudes and Eddie Redmayne's career choices.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: SOMETHING IN THE WATER, Summerhall
August 7, 2022

When Grumms transforms from a normal girl into a squid monster ('Creature from the Black Lagoon' meets 'The Muppets'), they must hide their secret identity in order to pass in society. Stunning video projections, puppetry and physical comedy combine in this absurd exploration of gender and growing up 'normal'.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: Will Duggan: Iceberg, Pleasance Courtyard
August 7, 2022

Comedy's miserable, cheeky scamp is returning with the weight of the world across his shoulders and some burning questions in his soul. Primarily: why on earth is everyone not just constantly screaming in fury?
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BEN LUND-CONLON: LIES DAMNED LIES AND BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
August 6, 2022

Into every generation, a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one. She alone will slay the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness. But how many, exactly? Ben Lund-Conlon has done the research and is here to present his findings. This is a comedy show about death, Buffy, and statistical analysis.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: ABOUT MONEY, Summerhall
August 6, 2022

Fast Food worker Shaun is your average eighteen year old boy. He likes music, video games and getting stoned. He’s also the sole carer to his eight year old sister, Sophie. Without enough money for child-care, and under pressure from an unsympathetic boss, he’s forced to make decisions that could have devastating consequences.