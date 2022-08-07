Edinburgh 2022: Review: KAREN FROM FINANCE IS OUT OF OFFICE, Underbelly

Perhaps best known for being a finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Karen From Finance takes on the persona of a middle-aged woman working in an office.

Karen is extremely dedicated to her job. She's the first to arrive in the morning and the last to leave at night which she gets no thanks for. Her boss insists that Karen takes the annual leave she has accrued in one chunk which results in four months off and the biggest bender of Karen's life.

Karen From Finance is Out Of Office has the unique selling point of being a great drag show but also having a solid plot. The lip syncs are great fun and high energy and the audience is with her from the very beginning. Any audience interaction is done in good humour.

This is a very well-crafted drag show that makes good use of video footage, has excellent costumes and wigs and makes for an incredibly entertaining hour.