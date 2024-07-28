ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to the Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elephant in the Room is a comedy show about Babar, king of the elephants and one of the most adored childhood cartoons around the world. Babar is almost 93 years old and is currently having a little problem... a drinking problem. It's not just Babar who's aged, some modern day critics are suggesting that his stories are colonialist. Are they? Come and find out more about Babar, the real and royal elephant in the room. A room joined by two other hilarious guests that you can't miss. Warning: this show may contain traces of peanuts.

This one-elephant-show is an alternative comedy piece by Spanish actor and comedian Pablo Lechuga, who has worked with great masters around Europe such as Philippe Gaulier, Sergei Ostrenko, Gytis Padegimas and Jessica Walker and is known for shows such as «El Partido» or the TV series «Carácter Lechuga». This second solo of his, «Elephant in the Room», started its production in early 2023 at Centre Cívic El Sortidor of Barcelona under an artistic residency program delivered by Barcelona's Council. The show mixes clown and improvisation, nostalgia and absurdist comedy, all coming together with a strong sense of satire. A purely fringy show that literally doesn't leave anyone indifferent. For the last year, «Elephant in the Room» has toured in festivals such as Reykjavík Fringe, Tallinn Fringe, Gothenburg Fringe and FinFringe.

Event Details

Title: Pablo Lechuga: Elephant in the Room

Venue: Laughing Horse @ Freddy's

Dates: 1st - 11th August 2024

Time: 15.30

Duration: 60 minutes

