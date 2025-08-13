EDINBURGH 2025: Review: THE UGLY DUCKLING: THE REVEL PUCK CIRCUS, Underbelly’s Circus Hub On The Meadows

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

The Revel Puck Circus’s latest collaboration with Underbelly is set in the faraway land of the Circus Hub on the Meadows in Edinburgh, in a sweet, acrobatic retelling of The Ugly Duckling. Only here, “ugly” is a word immediately ethically questioned, and nudged aside in favour of something warmer, kinder, and far more relevant. This is a show about belonging, embracing difference, and recognising the moment you finally find your tribe, or for the duckling, your chosen animal flock.

The transformation from fable to circus spectacle is handled softly with gentle and understated storytelling. The classic pondside scenes are traded for aerial silks, a cyr wheel, juggling with clubs, and clever acrobalance floor work.

The character of Lou the Duckling has a passion for imaginative play, supported by her loving aunty to move away from her sadly unpleasant and bullying siblings. Lou’s friendship building skillls develop by meeting Presley the Turbo-speed Tortoise, with aerial straps skills and Scout the Cyr Wheel pro clumsy cat. The shows highlight came in the form of a giant yellow balloon performance, bringing a sense of comedy, joy and excitement.

The narration weaved in just enough story to guide children along, but the style was a little loose and somewhat lacklustre in direct contrast with the wonderful strength and skill of the polished circus acts. Despite the narrative taking a back seat to the spectacle, the clear messaging spells out that difference is something to be celebrated, which is both wonderful and redeeming.

A family-friendly tale which combines circus prowess with a message worth taking home, The Revel Puck Circus has crafted a sweet family show rejoicing in the fact that the world would be ever so boring, if we were all the same.

The Ugly Duckling by The Revel Puck Circus runs at the Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows at The Beauty until 23 August

