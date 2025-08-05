EDINBURGH 2025: Review: THE TALE OF THE LONELIEST WHALE, Underbelly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

The Tale of the Loneliest Whale is a show for families by Hoglets Theatre.

Based on a true story of a whale with an unusual call dubbed “the loneliest whale”, the show is produced, crafted and performed by Gemma Sharp and written and composed by Andy Curry.

We start off with some really good statistics about the sea. For those of us not so good with numbers, the size of a whale is then relayed in something a bit easier to grasp- the size of the room we’re in.

Whale is represented as a puppet. He sings his song in the ocean but nobody ever sings back to him. He sees other creatures forming bonds, so why can’t he do the same? Then he hears another song, it’s not the same as his but it seems to fit. He sets off on a mission to find a friend, someone that understands him.

The messages about neurodiversity are clear and inclusive. Whale is different and doesn’t connect with others easily but he knows there is someone out there who will accept him as he is. There’s also a sea turtle with ADHD that the little ones in the audience really gel with.

With it being a small venue, there’s room for everyone to get involved and light-up jellyfish wands are given out to children in the audience which goes down a treat. The puppets and props are all made from recycled material and are so well done.

The Tale of the Loneliest Whale is a cosy little heartwarming show ideal for families, with a clear message of inclusion and acceptance.

