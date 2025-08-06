EDINBURGH 2025: Review: RHYS DARBY: THE LEGEND RETURNS, Pleasance

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

When it comes to absolute legends of the Fringe, they come in all different shapes and sizes. There are the likes of Kieran Hodgson or Bo Burnham who have a handful of appearances at the festival, all of which have been some of the best shows ever brought to the Scottish Capital. You also have your Lin-Manuel Miranda’s or your Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s, who came to the festival early in their career and have since conquered the world. None, however, are quite in the same league as Rhys Darby.

First performing at the Fringe in 2001, Darby became a stalwart of the festival, returning almost every year until 2012. Safe to say, in that time he has built up one hell of a dedicated fanbase who have supported him from Flight of the Conchords to What We Do in the Shadows to Our Flag Means Death. Now, performing stand-up comedy at the festival for the first time in thirteen years, the legend returns for his tenth show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A lot has changed in that time, and Darby wastes no time in digging into the billionaires that are trying ever so hard to destroy the planet and make everyone else’s lives miserable in the meantime. With that in mind, the Kiwi comedian focuses on modern technology throughout the show, with extravagant routines on Cybertrucks, Roombas (a smart vacuum cleaning robot)and artificially intelligent robots.

Through his usual array of sound effects, mime and storytelling, it is immediately clear how well-tuned Darby's act is, with every aspect of his latest hour performed like a well-oiled machine. Whether certain moments or lines are improvised or performed as written, the comic feels as though he is in control at all times.

The performer’s writing is particularly impressive. Not only are there hilarious stories, such as one about a kidnapped Roomba, but many of the jokes are wonderfully clever too. There is one routine early on about how the mind communicates with thoughts, which could only be described as genius. However, what is most impressive is how Darby ties everything together in the show’s climax, which is truly masterful. Rhys Darby is a true veteran of the craft.

Come the end of the show, he comments on the use of AI, and how there may well be positive uses for it, but never in art. With that in mind, he dedicates the show to the wonderful creativity in all of us, and how it can never be replaced. This show is certainly full of creativity. Admittedly, the light fare that the hour provides certainly won’t be for everyone, with Rhys’ silly/absurdist style being somewhat of an acquired taste.

The Legend Returns may not be the most revolutionary hour of stand-up that you can see at this year's Fringe, but it certainly is one of the most entertaining. If you’re looking for a solid hour of escapist entertainment, then Rhys Darby’s show is the one for you.

Rhys Darby: The Legend Returns is at Pleasance Courtyard until 10 August.

