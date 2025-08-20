EDINBURGH 2025: Review: JOSH ELTON: AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES, Hoots @ The Apex

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Josh Elton makes an assured and highly memorable Fringe debut with Away With The Fairies, a show which captures both the unfiltered chaos of the life of a comic and the mythic absurdity which shapes it. With an energetic blend of sharp gags, playful storytelling and sincerity, Elton proves himself to be one to watch.

The material centres around meaningful occurrences of his life, during which he endured a highly unpleasant group, damaged his car in a way that was more of a BBC science experiment and personally redeemed himself via performing an act of heroic rescue. Personal calamity is reimagined as fairy mischief, with Elton threading together stories of pain, misfortune, nostalgia and self-awareness into a tapestry which is both relatable and surreal. The choice to frame life’s darker twists as the work of fairies and ultimately neurodivergence, offers a delightfully disorienting experience, which gives the narrative cohesion and a touch of myth-making charm.

Elton’s explores identity, mental health and sibling rivalry. What begins as a tale of competition with his older brother gradually transforms into something more tender, a story of protection and unspoken love which resonates far beyond a family anecdote. His diagnosis of ADHD in context of the 1990s translated as a tendency to dismiss children as being simply “away with the fairies”. His frank accounts of poor schooling, being placed with so-called problematic classmates and even being allowed to watch South Park at school are shocking, especially when he describes identifying with Kyle, the bullied Jewish character, which he links with present-day antisemitism.

Elton roots much of his storytelling in 2017, a formative year which shaped his sense of self, alongside his Welsh heritage, lightly highlighting qualities of disparity with bold Scottish civic pride. He also reflects on the difference between confidence and arrogance in stand-up, a distinction which he navigates with self-awareness.

His background as a therapist adds surprising depth, particularly when he shares a brilliantly crafted poem designed to reframe intrusive thoughts, which is a joyful stand out moment. The set also nods towards his relationship, with humorous reflections on his girlfriend’s firm belief in bad fairies, which Elton suggests may not be such foolish advice after all. The show concludes with a remarkable story in which Elton rescues a drowning man, a moment which reframes his journey from misunderstood child to accidental hero.

Throughout, Elton strikes a rare balance between absurd humour and emotional honesty. His camaraderie with fellow comedians, his openness about neurodiversity and his gift for storytelling mark him as a standout new talent. Away With The Fairies is not only a showcase of wit, but also an act of reframing, turning calamity into comedy and vulnerability into strength. Josh Elton’s debut leaves audiences laughing, moved and eager for more.

Josh Elton: Away With The Fairies is at Hoots @ The Apex until 25 August

