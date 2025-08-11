EDINBURGH 2025: Review: DUNHUANG, The Space @ Symposium Hall

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

I would be unsurprised to learn that Dunhuang was directed by a composer. Thirteen songs is an impressive number to fit into a one-act show, especially one with such a rich historical context to explore, which may have been why the dialogue seemed to just be filling time before the next song.

There can be no doubt, though, that the music was the best part of the show, with a mixture of soothing and complex melodies embracing the audience into the setting. If as much effort had been put into the pacing (in both senses of the word – staying still should be decriminalised) it would have made a vast difference. The costumes and main set piece were lovely and evocative, too, and the lighting was effective if overcomplicated; it was certainly not ideal for photosensitive epileptics.

Fresh-faced optimism passed like a baton between the two actors as they explored the depths of love held by friends. Mysteriously, despite a significant amount of exposition in other places, neither character batted an eye at A-Lai’s time travel nor fully explained the politics surrounding them in either time period. This might have been less of an issue for someone more up to scratch on their Chinese history, but otherwise the show had an almost educational feel, which I would have loved it to lean into.

The climactic emotional quandary would also have been improved by a greater focus on the war raging outside their door. Based on a fascinating concept, this show has a lot of potential. For this iteration, I recommend relaxing into the music and imagining yourself among the stunningly painted sculptures – and have patience in the absence of a stagehand.

Dunhuang is at The Space @ Symposium Hall until 14 August

