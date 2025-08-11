EDINBURGH 2025: Review: DIVAS: FROM STAGE TO SCREEN, Studio @ Paradise In Augustines

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Don’t be fooled by the gentle, speakeasy vibe of the entrance music: these are certified divas, here to take you through a showstopping mix of music from various films and musicals. There is no plot and no need to study beforehand, just sit back and enjoy.

I would be hard pressed to pick a standout performer from among these four incredibly skilled singers (tempting to go again and see the others, who I’m sure are equally fantastic) but Sarah Innes’ rendition of Piece by Piece was a beautifully heartbreaking highlight, and Danielle Logan’s high notes are difficult to top.

As is to be expected, this show comes with a volume warning. With every singer belting their heart out into the mics, the noise is a little overwhelming at first, exacerbated by the lack of distinction between melody and harmony. Divas’ voices don’t blend too well despite their evident musical ability, because they are, inherently, divas, and can’t help but compete for attention. Overall, though, it is a smooth and professionally executed show, with an amazing band and concert feel. A great way for a music-lover of any age to spend an hour.

Divas From Stage to Screen is at Studio @ Paradise In Augustines until 24 August

