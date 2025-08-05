EDINBURGH 2025: Review: COMEDIANS ON STAGE AUDITIONING FOR MUSICALS, Gilded Balloon at Appleton Tower

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

One hour of pure mayhem, Comedians on Stage Auditioning for Musicals is the perfect junction between laugh out loud comedy and genuinely stellar musical theatre performance with a dash of good old-fashioned humiliation and gossip thrown in for good measure. What more could you want?

With silly banter between emcees Australian vocal powerhouse, comedy queen Michelle Brasier and top rate, quick-witted British comedian Chloe Petts playing ex-lovers and co-artistic directors of a fictional amateur theatre group, this is a night featuring Australia’s best in show auditioning for Dear Evan Hansen II: Tokyo Drift accompanied by jolly good sport Tim Lancaster on keys.

Josh Glanc serenaded the lecture hall crowd with a ditty from Little Shop of Horrors; Pedro Cooray came in white-smoking hot as Pope Benedict IX with an original song showcasing his staggeringly sweet pipes. Hysterical and high energy duo Mel & Sam belted out a homoerotic rendition of "For Good"; Emma Holland surprised audience members with her ambition and command of the room.

Bringing the house down is self-proclaimed Australia’s first attractive comedian Elouise Eftos with an hysterical British take on "Cell Block Tango". The night ended with a rousing communal take on Mr. Mistoffelees from Cats. These aren’t spoilers; every night has a different lineup!

This is a fantastic way to see a selection of what some of these talented Fringe acts can do - and you can check out more at “callbacks” (insert plug for their individual act here). Only on three more dates: 9, 16 and 23 of August so get your ticket before it sells out.

Comedians on Stage Auditioning for Musicals is at Gilded Balloon, Appleton Tower on 9, 16 and 23 of August

