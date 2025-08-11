EDINBURGH 2025: Review: CHURCH OF THE CLITORI, The Annexe At Paradise In The Vault

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare to be indoctrinated into your new favourite cult! This show is exactly as it says on the tin: a pseudo-religious service with all the elements required to make up (or make fun of) a church. Organ music and an abundance of pink fabric sets the scene, and despite it being a wildly unfamiliar environment, the actors do a wonderful job of embracing their new congregation. It is as ridiculous and depraved as you might expect, but hilariously crafted in its crassness.

Led by the aggressively accepting High Priestess and the incredibly sparkly Labias, the audience are invited to sing, scream, and wave their hands in the air, and everyone is welcome. I wouldn’t bring my Gran, though, it might kill her.

Hiding at the back won’t get you out of the audience participation in this immersive show, so leave your shame at home. There are just enough serious or scientific moments, some of them vividly educational, to let the comedy really shine. The venue might be noisy but it’s nothing compared to the raucous crowd, and watching the actors feed off that energy was amazing. It’s a shame this won’t be running the full length of the fringe, but be sure to keep an eye on where it goes next, or even catch the sequel if they come back next year.

Church of the Clitori was at The Annexe at Paradise in The Vault

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...