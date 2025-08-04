EDINBURGH 2025: Review: BRYAN SAFI: ARE YOU MAD AT ME??, Underbelly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bryan Safi is a people pleaser. He’d rather tell his barista he left the state than that they got his order wrong. Are You Mad At Me?? Is part standup, part storytelling and a little bit of theatre.

Taking us through some witty observations, he tell us a bit about his time in Edinburgh so far and people that have caught his attention in the supermarket.

You might recognise Safi as lovable Josh from ABC’s 911, but always self-deprecating, he stresses that he’s 14th on the call sheet. He isn’t afraid to take the piss out of himself, showing us his signature fashion style with a little too much self-awareness.

The pace never dips in Are You Mad At Me?? as we segway from interactive gameshow activites for the audience to stories about Safi’s dating life and lack of confidence.

A warm and welcoming host, Bryan Safi is an absolute delight to spend time with. There are a lot of big laughs to be had and Are You Mad At Me?? is a comedy show with genuine heart.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...