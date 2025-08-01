EDINBURGH 2025 Review: AMY MASON: BEHOLD! Pleasance Courtyard, Baby Grand

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Amy Mason is witty, unfiltered, and enjoyably coarse, diving right into how connection, intimacy, and the chaos of how modern life works in reality. Mason brings a refreshingly honest perspective to the hour, delivered in a deadpan yet inviting style which creates a sense of wonder at her candour, with every understated punchline.

Mason hilariously tackles the ups and downs of Bristolian dating with a fearless approach. An absolute highlight is a mesmerising story about the occurrence and after effects of getting hacked. In the name of healthy practice she imposes a self internet ban by adding parental controls to her lap top and limits herself to a Nokia brick phone, but instead of feeling at peace she truly mournes the loss of the joys of social media. The lines are excellently blurred regarding the arrival of the outrageous gifts, adding layers to the tale.

Photo Credit: Pit Lad

Amy Mason Behold! is a bizarre true tale, spun into an entertaining cautionary lesson about what happens when you don’t take your passwords seriously enough.

Deadpan, daring, and enticingly honest, Mason delivers raw truths, explores digital chaos, LGBTQIA+ dating, motherhood, and staying real when your mind won’t behave.

Amy Mason: Behold! runs at The Pleasance Courtyard, Baby Grand from 17:50-18:50 until 25 August (except 13 August)

Photo Credit: Pit Lad

