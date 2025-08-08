EDINBURGH 2025: Review: ALASDAIR BECKETT-KING: KING OF CRUMBS, King Dome At Pleasance Dome

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The King of Whimsy is back at the Edinburgh Fringe…it’s Alasdair Beckett-King with his hour of the silly and the fantastical with King of Crumbs.

Expect dad jokes (in the sense that there are jokes about dads, not dad jokes in the strictly traditional sense), bits of silly cinema, self-deprecation and a smattering of accents. He keeps the crowd in stitches up there in his brown corduroy. He may give the aesthetics of being straight out of the 70s but this hour zeroes in on a simpler time, the 1990s. With audio cues that surprise and delight, and more than a few gags about birds that have no business being this funny, Beckett-King juggles myriad ways in which the audience will find themselves creasing, including animation (one of his strong suits, all corduroy aside).

The punchlines to ABK’s set ups are always unexpected but wholly joyful. Whether you know him as a game designer, animator, author, podcaster, a comedian or from another medium in which he is prolific, you will find this time with him enchanting.

This is a lovable tribute to Beckett-King's granddad, someone who lived with a bit more whimsy himself in his final days. Calling himself England’s most Scottish-looking man, and he’s not wrong, Alasdair Beckett-King and striking ginger locks are ever welcome here in Edinburgh. Can we keep him?



Alasdair Beckett-King: King of Crumbs is at King Dome At Pleasance Dome until 11 August

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...