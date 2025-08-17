EDINBURGH 2025: Review: A SMALL TOWN NORTHERN TALE, Underbelly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Small Town Northern Tale is a piece of solo theatre written and performed by Nathan Jonathan. It is based on his own experiences shown through a character known as “David”.

David is a young boy who moves from a city to a small northern town as a result of domestic violence from his Jamaican father. His mother is white English and they initially live in a women’s shelter with David’s brother.

Used to seeing many people who look like him at school, David has a shock when he starts at a school where he’s the only non-white child. The play takes us through his four years of high school. There are some sweet moments as he develops a crush on an emo girl in his class. He’s subject to racist bullying from the school's hard nut “Kevin”.

The early 2000s setting is well portrayed in this piece as David insists his mother can’t use the phone for the evening, as he wants to talk to his crush on MSN Messenger. He tries to fit in with reading lads mags like the other boys in his year.

The show struggles slightly to find a balance between the humour of awkward school days and tougher topics like racism and domestic violence.

The show does lag a little in the middle but there’s a lot of potential in A Small Town Northern Tale and Jonathan is an engaging and confident performer.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...