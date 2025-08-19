EDINBURGH 2025: Review: 113, The Space

As they enter the intimate theatre space for the play "113", the audience is confronted with two different seating areas on either side of a wall. Each audience member will view this show from the perspective of one of the two leads - Number 64 (George Loynes) and Number 49 (Isobel Glover). This reviewer was on 64's side of the wall. When we meet him, he is being ordered into a sparse room by a masked guard. He too, is wearing a mask, along with baggy pajamas that have been issued to him. On his shirt is number 64, and once directed to look at that number by the person on the other side of a shared wall, that is, in fact, the only thing he knows about himself.



On the other side of the wall is 49. They have been here longer and although they have no memory either, they are able to calmly help orient 64 to his current situation.



Throughout the course of this play, the two leads exchange playful jabs, reassurances, sexual tension, and some painful truths as they try to process who they are and what is happening to them.





Written by Ethan H.M. McLucas and directed by Rio Rose Joubert, 113 explores memory, identity, self-acceptance, the stories we tell ourselves, and who we are when we are stripped of all of those things.



With powerful performances by Loynes and Glover (even when you just hear their voices), as well as Lily Lefkow in a supporting role, this show will have audiences captivated from beginning to end.