EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YES-YA-YEBO!, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House

We can’t help but sway on our seats with a big smile.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YES-YA-YEBO!, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YES-YA-YEBO!, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House Back In 2012, host of the Edinburgh Fringe showcase ‘Pick of the Fringe’ Mervyn Stutter raised money at his Gala for this charity Imibala – an organisation serving children from impoverished backgrounds in the Helderberg Basin for over two decades. The money raised has made a dream come true for the cast members of this dynamic and vibrant show.

All from the township areas of Lwandle/Nomzamo and areas from Macassar outside Cape Town. Yes – Ya – Yebo! consists of five girls and four boys all around the age range of 16 -24. Not one of these members have ever been abroad or on an aeroplane.

Through the power of song and dance, this performance celebrates the 12 official languages of South Africa; Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, Afrikaans, English, isiNdebele, isiXhosa and isiZulu.

Through each language comes a different style of song and dance which resonates with the language and area. Afrikaans is clearly effected by Dutch and German influences and seems more upbeat and contemporary, whereas the isiXhosa has a more traditional, folk sound such as such as "The Click Song" which was famously sung at weddings to bring good fortune. As the group meander through the various languages and music; we imagine South Africa; the Rainbow Nation at its heart – a unity of all cultures under one sky living in peace together full of colour and energy.

The highly rhythmic music and use of percussion matched with gentle melody and harmonies spiral and reflect the inner feelings of each part of the country. From duo, romantic melodies sung euphoniously and with a sweet-tone by 19-year-old Sphumeze Gwayana and 16-year-old Goodwill Beliwe to dramatic upbeat group performances of all 8 performing big dance numbers. As the show dynamically moves, we can’t help but sway on our seats with a big smile.

A particularly impressive moment when the three boys (all 16/17 years old); Ahlume Ndonegi, Dondre Colberg and Goodwill Beliwe do a gumboot dance which was originally a means of communication amongst miners who were forbidden from talking to one another. This is an example of the subtle subtext to each episode of this show. The three utilise the concepts of polyrhythm and total body articulation with every movement making it a spectacle to watch.

Director and choreographer, Mnayemezeli Sylvester Magqabaza entwines the various high energy dance sequences with thoughtful speeches with references to going from rags to riches and Nelson Mandela.

Yes – Ya – Yebo! is not just an ode to a beautiful country and its people but it is an example of the life changing power of theatre. All ten of them are natural born performers, it is a moment for a group of young adults to use their voice and bodies to express themselves and experience the world.

This is a celebration of something much bigger than just a show and will give you a spring in your step when you leave.

Yes – Ya – Yebo! is at Laughing Horse @ The Counting House until 22 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I HOPE YOUR FLOWERS BLOOM, Scottish Storytelling Centre Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I HOPE YOUR FLOWERS BLOOM, Scottish Storytelling Centre

Flitting between romantic obsession and botanical description, this semi-autobiographical piece by Raymond Wilson offers a raw, moving and genuinely humorous exploration of healthy masculinity, self-worth and working-class access to nature. Through his friendship with Flo and her modern nomadic lifestyle, Raymond attempts to escape the greyness of the Glasgow scheme into Scotland's natural world, with some unflinching self-reflection along the way.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES, Underbelly Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES, Underbelly

From The Craft to Wicked to Hocus Pocus, Murray will have you howling at the moon in a tribute to queerness and how we discover our powers once we find our coven. Witches is an hour of stand-up, original comedy songs, drag and also, he flies. Okay, not really, but wouldn't that be sickening?

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE INVISIBLE MAN, TheSpace On The Mile Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE INVISIBLE MAN, TheSpace On The Mile

A farcical retelling of a classic tale that leaves you wondering why.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSAN RIDDELL: WONDER WOMAN, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSAN RIDDELL: WONDER WOMAN, Gilded Balloon

Susan doesn't think she's 'Wonder Woman' in the traditional sense, more that she wonders what she's doing with her life. Join her as she performs a mix of stand-up and filmed sketches tackling hard-hitting topics like Turkey teeth and air fryers.

From This Author - Kit Bromovsky

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: YES-YA-YEBO!, Laughing Horse @ The Counting HouseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: YES-YA-YEBO!, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: #SINCE1994, Taiwan Season, Assembly RoxyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: #SINCE1994, Taiwan Season, Assembly Roxy
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: VANYA IS ALIVE, @theSpace, Symposium HallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: VANYA IS ALIVE, @theSpace, Symposium Hall
Review: FAMILY TREE, Brixton HouseReview: FAMILY TREE, Brixton House

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Blues Brothers
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Loud Poet Grand Slam Final
Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court (8/26-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You