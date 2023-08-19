EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly

A work of genius wrapped in a frenzy of fabulousness

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly Rosalie Minnitt’s Clementine is an exhilarating one woman theatrical comedy show presenting a debut character with influences from Jane Austen, Bridgerton and absurdist humour.

Loosely set in 1784, Clementine cleverly combines a myriad of modern references, with an undertaking to succeed in life, but oh, big sigh, the relentlessness of the modern world utterly consumes her. Clementine's mission is supported in the form of affirmations, images of potential future suitor mood boards, astrological predictions, TikTok and the perceptions of friends, family and (shudder, boo hiss!) dreaded acquaintances.

Minnitt’s description of the show states Clementine is ‘Fun and empowering, this antidote to heartbreak is Gen Z’s ode to single life and womanhood.’ As the show progresses, Lady Clementine’s love life is under scrutiny, as she has until her 27th birthday to find a husband, or face oblivion. Her toxic taste being “A God, an Aslan, who bathes in champagne, wears clothes from the future, a walking red flag.”

Such is Minnitt’s exceptional pace, the ceaseless energy and the commitment to the characterisation, that it is apparent that the piece is richly multi-layered and so expect the humour to be at lightening speed and continuous. Listening is key, lest you miss a second of the brilliance of Clementine’s stream of consciousness. Minnitt's performance is bold, confident and powerful, with original songs brilliantly creating a love letter to the modern woman.

Rosalie Minnitt's: Clementine is a work of genius wrapped in a frenzy of fabulousness, it is topical, packs a punch and makes a firm statement about the unrealistic expectations on women and how to reject the pressure.  

Catch Rosalie Minnitt: Clementine, at 14:25 until 27 August 2023, at The Underbelly Cowgate (Delhi Belly).




