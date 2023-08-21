EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIRAN DEOL: JOYSUCK, Gilded Balloon Teviot

Kiran Deol delivers a solid hour of stand up

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIRAN DEOL: JOYSUCK, Gilded Balloon Teviot

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIRAN DEOL: JOYSUCK, Gilded Balloon Teviot

Oscar shortlisted, Emmy nominated, actress, director, writer and stand up, Kiran Deol has quite the resume. However, despite her impressive career thus far, Kiran Deol is focusing on none of that, instead delivering an hour of stand up on her traumatic assault and the journey it has taken her on.

Entering the stage in what can only be described as a fashionable hospital gown, Deol begins the show by explaining her love of villains growing up. When watching Disney classics growing up she never wanted to be Ariel, she wanted to be Ursula.

She ties her own love of villainy back to her childhood, explaining the way in which she was first bullied for her race by two girls at her school and how this changed her perception going forward. 

By tying her love of villainy to her own position of being a victim, Deol opens up a fascinating dialogue about the wicked desires that exist in every single one of us and how the difference between those of us that do or don't act on said desires is sometimes an inherent goodness which is built into us from a young age.

It is a terrific conversation to be had and one that is even more engaging when hearing Deol talk about it up on stage, someone who has clearly had much time to deliberate on the topics.

Her dry sense of humour and delivery throughout the show can cause somewhat of an issue in that Joysuck isn't a show which delivers huge laughs or consistent chuckles even but it is undoubtedly a clever show and Deol is undoubtedly a very talented comedian.

Joysuck is not a show that will be for everyone and Kiran Deol's sense of humour is more certainly for a specific crowd who enjoy a specific type of comedy, though for those that this show is for, it is a great hour of standup.

Kiran Deol: Joysuck runs at Gilded Balloon Teviot until 28 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AIONOS, ZOO Playground Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AIONOS, ZOO Playground

Aionos, as theatre, aims at something unique. It blends VR, streaming and in-person performances to open up the medium. Unlike in gaming, live performers take on avatars with which VR players can interact. Unlike in traditional shows, performers based anywhere can interact with audiences based anywhere simultaneously. It has potential to be extraordinary, but it’s also very much a work in slow progress.

2
Cambridge University Edinburghs FOUR CUT SUNFLOWERS to Play Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo
Cambridge University Edinburgh's FOUR CUT SUNFLOWERS to Play Edinburgh Fringe Festival

A cast of four University of Cambridge students - accompanied by original animated projections - lead us through a landscape of colour, light, and change. The play follows Johanna from her marriage to Vincent's brother Theo in the 1880s to her years spent in Europe promoting Vincent's art and message following the brothers' deaths, her foundational role in the women's socialist movement to her time in New York in the 1910s.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PAUL MERTONS IMPRO CHUMS, Pleasance Courtyard - The Grand Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PAUL MERTON'S IMPRO CHUMS, Pleasance Courtyard - The Grand

Paul Merton needs no introduction. He's the star of Have I Got News For You, countless Radio 4 panel shows and other TV productions. His shows at the Fringe are the stuff of legend so to have him back with his brilliant Impro Chums - Suki Webster, Richard Vranch, Kirsty Newton and Mike McShane - is a gift for us all.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOLVE ALONG A MURDER SHE WROTE, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Amphit Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOLVE ALONG A MURDER SHE WROTE, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Amphitheatre

Full disclosure: I saw Solve Along A Murder She Wrote in London a number of years ago. As soon as I saw it was on at the Fringe I elbowed my way through the other BW reviewers, pushed a couple of them over, stepping over their bodies, shocked looks on their faces ignored, just so I could get to the front of the queue and see this show again. And it did not disappoint. 

From This Author - Mark Carnochan

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Mark Carnochan has been surrounded by arts and culture his entire life thanks to the likes of the Edinburgh Fringe and the Edinburgh International Film Festival. With a g... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LEEDS TEALIGHTS: A VERY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY, Just The Tonic At The CavesEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LEEDS TEALIGHTS: A VERY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY, Just The Tonic At The Caves
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE DURHAM REVUE: DEATH ON THE MILE, Underbelly, CowgateEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE DURHAM REVUE: DEATH ON THE MILE, Underbelly, Cowgate
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOOT FROM THE HIP, Underbelly, Bristo SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOOT FROM THE HIP, Underbelly, Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOPHIE SUCKS FACE at Underbelly, Bristo SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOPHIE SUCKS FACE at Underbelly, Bristo Square

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Boat of Garten Community Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You