EDINBURGH 2019: ROUGE Q&A

BWW catches up with Rouge to chat about bringing the show to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Rouge.

Rouge is a sexy circus cabaret. A combination of acrobatics, dance, aerial work, burlesque, physical comedy, opera and contemporary cabaret. It's a mix of seriously beautiful things, and silly things. A really fun night out with friends, or the perfect date-night show. At it's core it's a fun night out, it's a party. But it is also a show that explores relationships, explores sex and sexuality, and it does this in a way that is tongue in cheek and subverts the normal narrative of a show like this.

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

It's really good. The response while touring Australia for 18 months has been overwhelming. And I think that's because it is a mix of being really entertaining, but also pushing people. As I have described it once, "Rouge is politics hidden behind spectacle and glitter". It is clever but not pretentious or exclusive, and I don't think you often find that combination in circus.

How has it been received so far?

It has been a little overwhelming honestly! At the Adelaide Fringe, the second biggest Fringe Festival behind Edinburgh, it has been one of the biggest shows in the festival both years it has appeared there. It has sold out seasons all around Australia, and the amazing thing is that we have audience members who come back again and again and again within the same season! We were in Mackay and did eight shows. We had several people who came to three performances! Rouge won awards at Adelaide Fringe in 2018 and Fringe World in 2019. It's exciting to have created something that people love so much!

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone over the age of 18 (in fact I'd say if you're 16 or 17 you should sneak in and get an education, haha). Is that too broad? Anyone who wants a fun night out with a group of friends, or wants a show for date night. Anyone who loves circus - anyone who wants to see something beautiful, something sexy and something funny all in the same 60 minutes. Anyone GGG - especially anyone who doesn't have to google GGG (good, giving, game))

...and who would you suggest maybe doesn't?!

I'd say someone with traditional values, but we've had some pretty conservative audiences who have loved the show! I'd say people who don't like circus, but read our first ever review to have that de-bunked. I'm not sure. Look, if you think queer people should be going to hell, and women should still be covering their ankles for modesty, and sex is only for making babies then this show is probably not for you.

http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/whats-on/rouge

Sponsored content





Related Articles