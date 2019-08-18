EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL, Assembly George Square Gardens

The bent to film adaptions and jukebox productions in new musical theatre does not fill everyone's hearts with joy. Where are the original narratives? But Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical combines both of these elements with perfect pitch. It is pure nostalgia and escapism, the night of entertainment and fun that the world needs right now. Especially the 90s kids.

The show follows bored, spoiled step-siblings Sebastian Valmont (Dominic Andersen) and Kathryn Merteuil (Rebecca Gilhooley) as they toy with those around them for amusement. Kathryn wants to takedown an ex-boyfriend through the innocent and trusting Cecile Caldwell (Evelyn Hoskins), Sebastian bets he can seduce the virginal headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove (Sophie Isaacs). If he succeeds, his step-sister is his prize.

The film achieved cult status, something that's tricky to recreate on stage. In some of the more memorable scene reproductions the performances do edge on mimicry, but largely the actors make it their own. As Cecile, Hoskins is a standout star. Her sexual awakening rendition of "I'll Make Love To You" with accompanying 90s dance moves is a high point of the show.

Almost every musical number elicits a knowing chuckle from the audience. The creative team have done an excellent job of weaving the music into the story. Thee are plenty of gratuitous numbers, but when it works this well, you just want more. Highlights include TLC's "No Scrubs" as a duet between the racist, classist Mrs Caldwell (Gemma Slater) and cello tutor Roland Clifford (Ashley Samuels), and any duet shared between jock Greg McConnell (Dean John-Wilson) and the out-and-proud Blaine Tuttle (Scott Hunter). The supporting cast deserve equal weighting with the three principal players.

The show plays to an audience in the know. Running at 75 minutes, with the addition of song, it's much shorter than the film, and this is reflected in the narrative. Sebastian and Annette's relationship is given very little time to develop. Would it land the required emotional connection to an audience unfamiliar with this movie? That's unclear. Is it an excellent night of nostalgic entertainment? Yes. And that's more than enough. If you don't catch this show on the Fringe, it is almost guaranteed a return somewhere in the UK.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/cruel-intentions-the-90s-musical





Related Articles