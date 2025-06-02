Dutch Kills Theater Company and Wet Hands to Premiere CHANNEL at 2025 Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dutch Kills Theater Company and Wet Hands will present the world premiere of Channel, a meditative and immersive sound experience created by American sound artist Jack McGuire, at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production will run from 30 July to 24 August (excluding 12 August) at Assembly Roxy, Snug with daily performances at 14:40.

Blending experimental live electronic music with the philosophy of deep listening, Channel invites audiences to slow down and reflect on the constant noise of digital life, particularly the overwhelming hum of social media. Drawing inspiration from composer Pauline Oliveros' sonic meditations, McGuire’s performance fosters communal reflection and mindfulness through ambient soundscapes that evolve in real time.

Audiences are not only passive listeners but active participants, invited to contribute to the shared sound environment. The piece—designed by Itohan Edoloyi—creates a peaceful physical and sonic space, offering a much-needed moment of collective rest and recalibration amid the high-energy Fringe atmosphere.

"I think this can be a truly impactful piece and something the community at the Fringe really needs—a space to gather, rest, and recharge," said McGuire. "Before diving back into the excitement of the festival, Channel offers a moment to pause, to recentre, and to reconnect."

McGuire, a Juilliard-trained sound designer and multi-instrumentalist, is known for his improvisational and interdisciplinary collaborations. Channel marks his latest partnership with Dutch Kills, following their successful Fringe outings with Solitary (2019) and the long-running Temping (2022–2024).

The production is suitable for ages 14+, with a runtime of 50–60 minutes.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 19% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds