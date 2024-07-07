Della Luna Brings New Take On Musical Theatre To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Love's Concordia Bar from New York City based Theater Company della Luna, is burlesque at its most unusual and is coming to the Fringe for the first time. It is immersive, with the theatre decked out as a colourful bar and the audience sitting amongst the full cast, allowing these guests to question their feelings about what love means to them.

Imagine a bar owned by Love itself. Only people who are in Love are allowed in. A couple of young lovers enters the bar. After sultry musical and dance performances and after meeting many of the people in the bar embodying different types of Love, the lovers realize that once someone enters the bar - once someone falls in Love - it is hard to get out of it because romantic Love can become addictive.

"What is romantic Love?" Marjorie Murillo scriptwriter and Edoardo Tesio, scriptwriter and the artistic director of Theater Company della Luna, asked this question of 40 people. The 40 responses were insane and wild and revealed a great deal about people's perceptions of love. The company picked 9 and these formed the basis of the characters in the show. For example, 'Obsession' gave birth to Mania and Fisima, who share the same body, 'Being in love with Love' led to Agape, fuelled by societal pressure to find a partner.

Love's Concordia Bar makes an audience laugh at the absurdity of its characters and the world, while asking them how romantic love affects their life and how toxic that can be. It is a show that encompasses theatre, song, crazy humour and dance. Olivia Amicangioli wrote and produced the soundtrack of the show, creating instantly catchy songs that build the world of Love Concordia's Bar. An album of the show songs will be produced in July. Bridget Spencer is taking care of the sensual burlesque-inspired choreography that enriches the songs and immerses the audience in the setting of the bar.

The show will be on at the C Aquila Studio (C Venues) between 31 July and 25 August. Book now for a real night to remember! To book tickets go to https://res.cthearts.com/event/34:4722/

