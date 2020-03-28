'Definitive Answers' Regarding to Edinburgh Festival Are Expected Next Week

The Edinburgh Festival has yet to make an official statement regarding its 2020 programme, which is supposed to take place in August. However, 'definitive answers' are expected to come next week, according to Edinburgh News.

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: "I'm grateful to the hundreds of artists, producers, venues, residents and audience members who have been in touch with us this week to share their thoughts on the future of this year's Fringe. Whilst there have been many different opinions expressed, we know that definitive answers are needed and we hope to have them for you next week."

"This week we have been in regular dialogue with Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council, venues, partners and other stakeholders to work through all the options and find solutions," she continued. "This is a complicated process but one that is moving forward daily."

Read more on Edinburgh News.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the world's largest arts festival, which in 2018 spanned 25 days and featured more than 55,000 performances of 3,548 different shows in 317 venues. Established in 1947 as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival, it takes place annually in Edinburgh, Scotland, in the month of August.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has become a world-leading celebration of arts and culture, surpassed only by the Olympics in terms of global ticketed events.





