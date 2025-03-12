David Ian Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe With New Show AM I MEAN?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Ian will bring Am I Mean? to the Edinburgh Fringe this July. Performances will run 30 July - 24 August (not 11 and 18) at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Coorie.

With his crowd-work videos generating more than 2.5 million views online, David has honed a special talent for being mean – but where does it come from? And why? Is it who he really is? His friends keep telling him he's mean and it doesn't bother him until one day, some guy says he should be nicer – and that's got David thinking...

David Ian said: “I'm so excited to be heading back to Edinburgh Fringe with my new show Am I mean? A question I never thought I'd have to ask until someone I really liked told me I was. Isn't that just my personality? Let's find out together!”

David Ian is a stand up comedian, producer, director, writer, public speaker & entrepreneur who was described by LGBT rights activist Peter Tatchell as ‘pure comedy gold'. He was a semi finalist in Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian 2022. His solo show Mediocre Gay sold out Camden Fringe in 2022 while his next show David Ian: (Just a) Perfect Gay was named one of the top 10 shows to see at Edinburgh Fringe in 2023 by both Attitude & Broadway Baby and was released as his first TV special globally on OUTtv in May 2024. He is bringing his new show, Am I Mean? to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

He is the CEO of Milli Group, an LGBTQ+ group of companies that specialises in queer led entertainment including live shows, tv production & podcasts. He has also recently opened the UK's first LGBTQ+ stand up comedy club & a brand new gay bar, Betty & Joan's in London.

He regularly MCs at The Queer Comedy Club, starred in 2 episodes of OUTtv's Live at The Queer Comedy Club and has headlined events such as Milton Keynes Pride, Wembley Park Pride, Kew Gardens After Dark & Ludlow Pride. He also cohosts the podcast Mediocre Gay and has been a guest on Rich Wilson's podcast Insane in the Men Brain and been featured in The Guardian, The Herald, BBC Radio & Times Radio.

