Dance International Glasgow Announce New Spring Season

Dance International Festival Glasgow springs back into focus for 2022. The biennial festival's new Spring Season showcases a clutch of bold UK & international performers and follows the return of the main festival in October 2021.

DIG Spring Season, Tuesday 1 March - Sunday 3 April 2022, Tramway & other sites across Glasgow, various timings (see listings below)

Eleven Palestinian dancers, in-person and online, will perform Farah Saleh's PASTinuous, exploring their bodies as living archives

Suzi Cunningham presents a visceral double bill inspired by anarchy, punk music, heroism, idolatry, and loss. Rules to Live By is a riotous tribute to Mark E Smith of The Fall and EIDOS pays homage to Suzi's grandmother

Project X's Lovey and Boy: A Carnival Odyssey is about two best friends who love to dance and is open to ALL ages. The project will encompass films as part of DIG online, an installation at Tramway and two workshops

DIG Spring Season, a new edition of Glasgow's biennial dance festival comes to the city's Tramway and other venues across the city as well as online this March and April. Offering a snapshot of some of the most exciting dance artists creating work in Scotland today alongside artists from across the UK and the wider world, performances will be presented live indoors, outdoors and online, accompanied by a programme of workshops.

This spring showcase offers a snapshot of the main October DIG festival, with diverse dance styles and artists represented. In the live in-theatre programme taking place at Tramway, Scottish based performance artist Suzi Cunningham's double bill of Rules to Live By and EIDOS (1-2 March) draws on punk culture and the artist's own personal history; DanceBase Associate Artist Farah Saleh's PASTinuous (26-27 March) is a live interactive dance performance created in collaboration with video artist Lucas Chih-Peng Kao and 11 Palestinian dancers - most third generation refugees - living in both Palestine and the diaspora, including Edinburgh, Berlin, Gaza and Nablus.

Glasgow-based Abhinaya Dance Academy's Pancha Dala (5 March) consists of five unique dances based on the ancient Bharatanatyam traditions juxtaposed with contemporary dance. The company will also present a showcase from its graduating students, Arangetram (6 Mar). Completing the Tramway programme, performer and DJ Will Dickie's White Sun (1-2 Mar) interrogates the privileges of male whiteness and their addictive nature.

Taking place outdoors at Queen's Park Arena, THREE60's World Evolution (27 March) explores the journey of humanity, from its African origin until present days using a blend of street dance styles and experimental movement. In the online programme, multi-disciplinary collective Project X's focus is to change the conversations and perceptions around dance within the African Caribbean diaspora in Scotland. They present a show for families, Lovey and Boy: A Carnival Odyssey. For those able to visit Glasgow, the online production will be accompanied by a live installation at Tramway.

LJ Findlay-Walsh, Curator, Dance International Glasgow, said: "We're delighted to present this addition to the main October festival with performances once again taking place at Tramway, outdoors, online and across other city venues. This March festival features a small number of carefully selected performers tackling identity, politics and modern culture and reflecting on their personal stories."

Councillor David McDonald, Chair of Glasgow Life and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Dance International Glasgow perfectly encapsulates the city's vibrant cultural scene and will be eagerly anticipated by audiences starved of performances in the last two years. This edition will be a diverse mix of inspiring dance performances by phenomenally gifted homegrown and international artists across various Glasgow venues, including the acclaimed Tramway art space."