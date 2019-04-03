City Art Centre Is Back With Five Floors Of Hands-on Science This Easter Break

Edinburgh Science Festival powered by EDF Energy opens this weekend for two weeks of science extravaganza taking over the capital! As part of it, one of the city's main arts venues, City Art Centre, transforms into a five-floor science playground for children of all ages, packed full with workshops, shows and interactive activities, offering the ultimate family day out this Easter holiday! The venue is supported by Cirrus Logic.

New for this year, Energy Makers workshop, is presented by the Festival's headline sponsor, EDF Energy. Children will be having a go at building their own wind turbines and testing them in a wind tunnel, learning all about renewable energy in the process. Also new this year is Wild Vets where the curious minds take on a role of an animal conservationist and discover all about Scottish wildlife.

All-time family favourites are also back: the little visitors will be making scabs in Blood Bar and slime in Splat-tastic, building Mars rovers in Mars Master Construction, performing a brain surgery in ER Surgery or learning all about bees and their importance for our existence in Little Giants.

Visitors have to purchase a day pass which grants them access to the venue for one whole day. City Art Centre offers a mix of drop-in and bookable workshops, audiences are encouraged to visit the Festival's website for more information.

Thanks to the support from Baillie Gifford, this year for the first time 8 schools (over 400 pupils!) from Edinburgh were able to visit City Art Centre ahead of the Festival during two special open days (3 and 4 April).

Edinburgh Science Festival starts on 6 April and finishes on Easter Sunday, 21 April, offering over 270 events across 31 venues around Edinburgh for both children and adults. This year's Festival has taken inspiration from the 50th anniversary of Moon landing as it explores the new Frontiers of life on Earth and beyond.





