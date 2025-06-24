Chloe Petts to Bring BIG NATURALS to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After three consecutive smash-hit, sell-out Fringe runs followed by UK tours, Chloe Petts (Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda) will present a brand-new show, Big Naturals. The show debuts in Edinburgh for the full month this August and tours the UK & Ireland from 2026 with 40 dates including Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Canterbury, York, Leeds, Cardiff, Liverpool, Salford, Newcastle, Belfast and Dublin. Chloe will kick-start her biggest tour to date with a three-week run at London's Soho Theatre, performing Downstairs from Friday 2nd January to Saturday 17th January at 7.15pm.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 4th July with an exclusive fan pre-sale on Thursday 3rd July for Chloe's mailing list subscribers.

For the past three years Chloe has been recommended as one of the top comedy shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe by multiple titles including The Guardian, The Times, Evening Standard, The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and Time Out, and in her brand-new show, she's delving where she's never delved before: this is a show about sex. The problem is that she blushes every time she says that word. From Page 3 to fronting a Christian rock band to putting things in a popcorn box that you definitely shouldn't, join Chloe for her most titillating hour yet.

It's been a big year for Chloe; in January she made her debut on Live at the Apollo (BBC), before making her third appearance in the space of twelve months on Have I Got News For You (BBC) and selling-out her third UK tour. Elsewhere on television and radio, last year also saw Chloe star in Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (Netflix), a multi-comic special featuring seven global genderqueer comics, appear on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Channel 4), and land her debut BBC Radio 4 show, Toilet Humour, a five-part series about the history of the loo. Previously, Chloe has had her own regular segment on Sky Sports News where she would irreverently round up the week in football and has also appeared on MOTDx (BBC), The Frank Skinner Show (Absolute Radio), Jonathan Ross's Comedy Club (ITV), The Stand-Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), Random Acts (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave), Fighting Talk (BBC Radio 5 Live), BBC Three Quickies (BBC), as well as winning Pointless Celebrities (BBC). On podcasts, Chloe was a popular guest on (subsequently going on to co-host) The Guilty Feminist Podcast with Deborah Frances-White and has made memorable appearances on many of the most iconic shows including Off Menu and Films to Buried With.

As a live performer, Chloe was nominated for Chortle Awards Breakthrough Act 2023, is an alumna of the prestigious Pleasance Comedy Reserve, has been shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award, was a finalist of Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year Awards 2017 and came runner-up in the Funny Women Awards 2017. Chloe supported Ed Gamble's 2022 and 2024 UK tours, Frank Skinner's 2023 West End run and 2024 UK tour, as well as being selected to perform at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival for the past three years.

Performance Details

Chloe Petts - Big Naturals

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard, Forth

Date & Time: 30th July - 24th August at 7.00pm (excluding 13th August)

Duration: 60 min

