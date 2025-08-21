Cast Set For THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Dundee Rep Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dundee Rep Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for a major new production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, directed by Dundee Rep Theatre’s Artistic Director, Andrew Panton.

The production will preview and open at Dundee Rep Theatre from 27 September – 18 October 2025, before touring to Citizens Theatre, Glasgow (21–25 October) and Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh (4–8 November), offering audiences across Scotland the opportunity to experience this powerful new production.

Presented in association with Citizens Theatre, Glasgow and Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, this new production of Williams’ timeless play will be brought to life by a leading team of Scottish theatre-makers, led by award-winning director Andrew Panton (Make It Happen, A History of Paper, No Love Songs).

Following the success of Make It Happen, a co-production between Dundee Rep Theatre, the National Theatre of Scotland and Edinburgh International Festival, The Glass Menagerie marks the next ambitious project from Dundee Rep Theatre. With an extraordinary cast and creative team, this reimagining offers Scottish audiences a vivid and gripping experience of Tennessee Williams’ classic.

The cast features Amy Conachan, whose theatre credits include Orphans (National Theatre of Scotland) and Wendy Hoose (Birds of Paradise, Random Accomplice); Christopher Jordan-Marshall, known for A History of Paper (Dundee Rep Theatre in association with Traverse Theatre) and for his West End appearances in Mamma Mia! and Nine to Five; Declan Spaine, recently seen in the award-nominated Make It Happen and in Hamilton in the West End, as well as acclaimed work in Red Dust Road (National Theatre of Scotland); and Sara Stewart whose stage appearances include leading roles at The National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Donmar Warehouse, the Old Vic and the Royal Court. Her West End credits include Enron, The Price and Harry Potter & the Cursed Child.

The Glass Menagerie follows Tom Wingfield, trapped in a stifling job and burdened with responsibility for his formidable mother, Amanda, and his painfully shy sister, Laura. When Tom invites a colleague to dinner, Amanda seizes the chance to shape Laura’s future happiness. As hopes rise, family tensions mount, and the fragility of their world threatens to shatter.

The production brings together an award-winning creative team, including Emily James (Set and Costume Designer), Simon Wilkinson (Lighting Designer), Reuben Joseph (Composer and Sound Designer), Emily Jane Boyle (Movement Director), and Fraser Scott (Associate Director) - a role supported by The Garrick Charitable Trust and the Bridge Awards.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep Theatre, said, "I’m incredibly excited to work with this extraordinary cast and creative team. Reviving this classic work, a play I’ve wanted to direct for years, allows us to explore its timeless themes and create a new production that I hope will move, inspire and resonate with audiences."