Cast Set For A Play, A Pie And A Pint's MEME GIRLS

A Play, A Pie and A Pint have revealed the cast of Meme Girls, a new musical about online viral culture performing 2-7 June 2025 at Glasgow's Òran Mór.

Meme Girls is the latest show by A Play, A Pie and A Pint favourite Andy McGregor (To Save The Sea, Battery Park) who returns with this funny and thought-provoking show about two best friends whose relationship is pushed to the edge by an online meme.

Jade and Clare have been the best of pals since primary school and have been chasing their seemingly impossible dream of becoming successful musicians. That is until, in a drunken stupor, Clare is caught being a daftie on camera and quickly becomes a viral hit. Fame, not fortune, follows and the girls' relationship is pushed to its limits.

Yana Harris (Scots, Frankie Stein) and Julia Murray (Wild Rose) will star as best friends Jade and Clare, and showcase their musical talents in this production featuring brand-new original songs.

Andy McGregor said, "With Meme Girls, I wanted to explore two things that fascinate me. Firstly, the rise of online influencers - this new breed of celebrity who often don't have the 'traditional' talents we associate with fame, and I'm keen to unpack what captivates us about them. Secondly, I'm interested in the intensity of friendships and their breakups. Losing a friend can be as devastating as any romantic split, and that sense of loss can linger forever if it's never mended.

"I love making shows at A Play, A Pie and A Pint, and I believe Meme Girls delivers exactly what I enjoy in theatre, and what I know the Òran Mór audience appreciates: fantastically talented performers, a generous dose of laughs, perhaps a few tears, and an intriguing story that, for a wee magical hour, completely absorbs you in a world you never knew existed!"

