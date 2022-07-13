Cast Announced for MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Mischief, the award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery as well as BBC comedy series The Goes Wrong Show, announced the full cast for the return of Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage.

The production runs at the Pleasance at EICC (Pentland Theatre), 3 - 28 August.

The cast includes Rhyanna Alexander-Davis as Not Sure, Josh Elliott as TBC, Susan Harrison as No Idea, Dave Hearn as ????, Harry Kershaw as Decide Later, Henry Lewis as Someone Else Charlie Russell as Don't Know Yet, Lauren Shearing as Unknown, Jonathan Sayer as Figure it out on the night, and Henry Shields as Have a think and get back to me. They will be joined onstage by musician Ed Zanders.

Mischief also present Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields' brand new comedy Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, starring Lewis and Sayer at Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond), 3 - 28 August. In addition Charlie Russell performs her new heart-warming show, Charlie Russell Aims To Please at Pleasance Courtyard (Below), 3 - 27 August.

Mischief was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group performing annually at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 2009. This marks the company's first month-long run back at the Festival since they presented The Play That Goes Wrong in 2013. The production went on to win an Olivier Award, and has since played to an audience of over two million with productions in over 30 countries. In August 2021 it became the longest running play at the Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Performance Details:

MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT

Pleasance at EICC (Pentland Theatre)

3 - 28 August at 6.30pm

Mischief, the international, award winning makers of mayhem return to the Edinburgh Festival for the first time in 7 years, presenting Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage!

Every performance is different. You suggest a genre, location and title and Mischief bring your movie to life, complete with rewinds, directors' cuts, live music and DVD extras that will have you howling with laughter.

Over 100,000 households from over 45 countries tuned in to watch the live-streamed version (Mischief Movie Night-In) during lockdown, now Mischief's Olivier nominated improv delight is back on stage.



BIOGRAPHIES

Rhyanna Alexander-Davis is a 2019 graduate of East 15. She is of Dominican and Jamaican heritage and was born in London. Her stage credits include Beauty and the Beast at the New Vic, Mischief Movie Night In at Riverside Studios and The Visit at The National Theatre. Screen credits include playing Miss Wannamaker in The Ministry of Curious Stuff (CBBC, 2012) and Daisy in The Revolting World of Stanley Brown (CBBC, 2012).

Josh Elliott is an original founding member of Mischief Theatre and has performed with company numerous times in shows including Lights, Camera, Improvise! And Mischief Movie Night. Josh currently works as a doctor and is a very silly man.

Susan Harrison trained at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She was a series regular in two series of the BAFTA winning TV show Class Dismissed (CBBC) and also in Definitely Not Newsround (CBBC), for which she created her own characters. Theatre credits include; Mischief Movie Night (Riverside Studios and on tour), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Mischief Theatre/ West End), The Elephantom (National Theatre/West End), Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (West End and on tour), Robin Hood and Marian (New Vic Theatre), Timpson The Musical (Gigglemug Comedy), Heels of Glory (Chelsea Theatre), Bagpuss (Soho Theatre), The Gathering (Theatre Abandon), Hansel & Gretel (National Theatre of Scotland/Catherine Wheels), Bazaar and Rummage (Wanstead Fringe), Men Should Weep (Oxford Stage Company), Cinderella (Corn Exchange Newbury), Aladdin (Corn Exchange Newbury), The Fence (Wrestling School), Little Women (Theatreworks), Bad Girls (Polka Theatre/Watershed Productions), The BFG (Polka Theatre), Charlie and Lola (Polka Theatre/BBC Worldwide), Nightflights, The Seagull, Mince, Abody's Aberdee, Puss in Boots, Pants (all for Dundee Rep), Too Far to Walk (Kings Head), The Button (Subtext Theatre). Radio includes; Gemma Arrowsmith: Emergency Broadcast (BBC Radio 4) and The Simon Day Show (BBC Radio 4).

Dave Hearn is an actor and founding member the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre. Dave trained at LAMDA on the foundation course and then three years at Rose Bruford. His recent credits include: The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway, West End &UK/International Tour - winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2015 and WhatsOnStage Awards 2014); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, West End/UK Tour/Pleasance London-nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2016); The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End-nominated Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2017); The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1); A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1); Magic Goes Wrong (Comic Relief BBC1); Royal Variety Performance (ITV); Mischief Movie Night (West End/UK Tour - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2018). Dave also practices parkour, rock climbing and gymnastics.

Harry Kershaw trained at RADA and is a founding member of Mischief. Theatre Credits include: What's New Pussycat? (Birmingham Rep), Edmond De Bergerac (Birmingham Rep), The Madness of George III (Nottingham Playhouse/NT Live), This House (NT/UK Tour), Mischief Movie Night (West End/Tour), The Play That Goes Wrong (West End), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Tour, West End, Pleasance), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Various), One Man Two Guvnors (West End). Film includes: Solitary, Exhibition, Unrelated, Blue Monday, Great Expectations, Skyfall, Rufus Stone. Television: Jerk, The Emily Atack Show, Supreme Tweeter, the Interceptor, Omid Djalili's Little Cracker, Switch, Cuckoo, Wallander, Endeavour. Harry teaches Improvisation at LAMDA is also appearing in Boris III at this summer's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Henry Lewis is an Olivier Award-winning writer, actor and Director of Mischief, whose work has been produced in over 40 countries worldwide. Theatre credits include Mischief Movie Night In (co-creator/actor/producer - live stream), Magic Goes Wrong (writer/actor - West End/Lowry, 2020 Olivier nominee for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play, co-created with Penn & Teller), The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1, writer/actor), Groan Ups (West End, writer/actor), Mischief Movie Night (West End/UK tours - 2018 Olivier Award nominee for Best New Comedy), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End-2017 Olivier Award nominee for Best New Comedy), The Play That Goes Wrong (writer/actor, West End/Broadway/UK and international tours -2015 Olivier Award winner of Best New Comedy and WhatsOnStage Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, West End/UK tour - 2016 Olivier nominee for Best New Comedy), A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1, writer/actor). Henry has appeared at The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1), We are Most Amused and Amazed (ITV1), Keep it in the Family (ITV1), Children in Need 2020 (BBC1) and Comic Relief 2022 (BBC1). Henry produced and performed in the critically acclaimed revival of Mercury Fur (Trafalgar Studios- Off-West End Awards nominee for Best Production), Beasts & Beauties (Hampstead Theatre) and produced the UK premiere of Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts (Southwark Playhouse-winner of Peter Brook Empty Space Award). Henry created and founded The Mystery Agency.

Charlie Russell is an actor, writer, improviser, and Creative Associate of Mischief Theatre. Charlie is an original creator and cast member of all of Mischief's work so far, including The Play That Goes Wrong (UK tour/West End/Broadway), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance/West End/BBC1 adaptation), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End), Groan Ups (West End), Mischief Movie Night (London/UK tour) A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), and The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1). Charlie co-produced (as part of Mischief) the Mischief Movie Night (London/UK tour, 2017/2018). In 2019 she produced Piano_Play (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). Her other acting credits include And Then There Were None (BBC1 & Mammoth Screen).

Jonathan Sayer is an Olivier Award-winning writer, actor, producer and Director of Mischief. His work has been performed in over 40 countries worldwide. Theatre credits include Mischief Movie Night In (co-creator/actor/producer - live stream), Magic Goes Wrong (writer/actor - West End/Lowry/UK Tour - Nominated for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play - Olivier Award 2020, co-created with magicians Penn & Teller), Groan Ups (writer/actor - West End/UK tour), Mischief Movie Night (co-creator/actor/producer- West End/UK tours - nominated Best New Comedy - Olivier Award 2018), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (writer/actor- Criterion Theatre/UK tour), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer/actor- UK tour/West End), The Play That Goes Wrong (actor/writer - Lyceum Theatre, Broadway/Duchess Theatre, West End/UK and international tour - Best New Comedy - Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (actor, improviser, producer - Spirit of the Fringe Award 2013, Best Improv Show Award 2012) and Happy Birthday Simon (actor, Orange Tree Theatre). Television credits include The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1, writer/actor), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, writer/actor/associate producer), The Royal Variety Performance: The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV, writer/actor), A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1, writer/actor). Jonathan has also appeared in We are Most Amused and Amazed (ITV1), Keep it in the Family (ITV1), Children in Need 2020 (BBC1) and Comic Relief 2022 (BBC1). Jonathan is a trustee for Mousetrap Theatre Projects and is the co-chair of Ashton United Football Club. He is currently working on his first book.

Lauren Shearing trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, and is one of the most prominent improvisers in the UK. She is a cast member of the Olivier-award winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and Austentatious: An Improvised Jane Austen Novel and performs with both companies in the West End and on tour across the UK. She is also a regular guest with the renowned Comedy Store Players. She is one half of improv double act Breaking & Entering with Maria Peters and one third of three-woman improv troupe Anxiety Club with Charlotte Gittins & Briony Redman. Lauren is also a co-founder of The Playground, a ground-breaking night of improvisation that showcases new female talent and brings together some of the most experienced improvisers in the country.

Henry Shields is an Olivier award-winning writer, has been a member of Mischief Theatre since 2009 and is a Creative Associate of the company. Theatre credits include Magic Goes Wrong (writer/actor - West End/Lowry/UK Tour - Nominated for Best New Entertainment/Comedy Play - Olivier Award 2020, co-created with magicians Penn & Teller), Groan Ups (West End, writer/actor), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer/actor - 2016 Olivier Award nominee for Best New Comedy), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (writer/actor), The Play That Goes Wrong (writer/actor - winner 2015 Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy), The Nativity Goes Wrong (writer), and The Busy Body (Southwark Playhouse). Television credits include The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1).

