CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to The King's Theatre, Glasgow Next Month

Casting has been announced for a new production of the West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical arriving at The King's Theatre in 2024!

Willy Wonka will be played by Gareth Snook and the role of Charlie Bucket will be shared by Haydn Court, George Hamblin, Harmony-Raine Riley, Isaac Sugden and Scottish actress Jessie-Lou Harvie from Blantyre, who is making her stage debut in the show.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it's a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they've always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems!



The famous five golden ticket winners include Kazmin Borrer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Veruca Salt, Teddy Hinde (Anyone Can Whistle) as Mike Teavee, Marisha Morgan (Top Boy) as Violet Beauregarde and Robin Simões Da Silva (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Augustus Gloop.

Grandpa Joe will be played by Michael D'Cruze (The Wheel of Time), Grandpa George by Christopher Howell (The Witches of Eastwick in Concert), Grandma Josephine by Kate Milner Evans (Brief Encounter), Grandma Georgina by Julie Mullins (Neighbours) and Mrs Bucket by Leonie Spilsbury (Heartstopper).

Directed by Leeds Playhouse's James Brining and adapted from Dahl's novel by David Greig, Artistic Director of the The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, the show has music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director James Brining said: “We're thrilled to have assembled such a fantastic cast and creative team for this new version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical for the UK tour. They are an exciting company that includes some brilliant fresh faces and rising stars with some hugely talented and experienced artists.”

“I am really looking forward to working with them all in creating the world of this production. It is such a special story, loved by many generations, and we're seeking to create a joyful, spectacular production for all. It's a real privilege to have the opportunity to revisit the successful West End and Broadway versions and create a new production for audiences on tour.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music supervision and orchestrations by David Shrubsole, set and costume design by Simon Higlett and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle. Musical direction is by Ellen Campbell, lighting by Tim Mitchell and sound by Mike Walker. Furthermore, video design is by Simon Wainwright, illusions by Chris Fisher, and casting by Jim Arnold.

The fully company includes Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Josh Donovan and Ewan Gillies. In addition to, Lucy Hutchinson, Patrick King, Jodie Knight and Jonathan Macdonald. Additionally, Julie Mullins, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar and Lewis Rae. Lastly, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ty-Reece Stewart and Natasha Volley.