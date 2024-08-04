News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CHALLENGE Will Play Assembly Festival Beginning This Week

A famous Japanese comedy troupe makes their debut at the Fringe.

By: Aug. 04, 2024
Edinburgh Festival
CHALLENGE Will Play Assembly Festival Beginning This Week Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

CHALLENGE runs from 5 August through 10 August at ASSEMBLY GEORGE SQUARE: STUDIO TWO. Performances begin at 12:40.

LATEST NEWS

Review: THE OUTRUN, Church Hill Theatre
LIVE MANGA to Play Assembly Festival This Month
Review: A HISTORY OF PAPER, Traverse Theatre
THE DUCHESS OF BUCKINGHAM REGRETS TO INFORM YOU THAT HER HUSBAND IS DEAD to Play Edinburgh Fringe

A famous Japanese comedy troupe makes their debut at the Fringe.

They will present a non-verbal comedy performance filled with laughter and tears, including traditional Japanese sword fighting. Come and experience Cool Japan!

The company features Akira Ishida (NON STYLE), MASA & hitoshi (GABEZ), Wes-P, Alice Ayano, and Satoru Kubota.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show?

Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More!

Learn More




Videos