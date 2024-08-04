CHALLENGE Will Play Assembly Festival Beginning This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHALLENGE runs from 5 August through 10 August at ASSEMBLY GEORGE SQUARE: STUDIO TWO. Performances begin at 12:40.

A famous Japanese comedy troupe makes their debut at the Fringe.

They will present a non-verbal comedy performance filled with laughter and tears, including traditional Japanese sword fighting. Come and experience Cool Japan!



The company features Akira Ishida (NON STYLE), MASA & hitoshi (GABEZ), Wes-P, Alice Ayano, and Satoru Kubota.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More