CHALLENGE Will Play Assembly Festival Beginning This Week

A famous Japanese comedy troupe makes their debut at the Fringe.
CHALLENGE runs from 5 August through 10 August at ASSEMBLY GEORGE SQUARE: STUDIO TWO. Performances begin at 12:40.
They will present a non-verbal comedy performance filled with laughter and tears, including traditional Japanese sword fighting. Come and experience Cool Japan!
The company features Akira Ishida (NON STYLE), MASA & hitoshi (GABEZ), Wes-P, Alice Ayano, and Satoru Kubota.
