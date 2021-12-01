BWW Review: LES MISERABLES, Theatre Royal Glasgow

The latest UK & Ireland tour of Les Misérables has brought the classic musical to Glasgow for the first time in its 30-year history.

Set in early 19th-century France, Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean (Dean Chisnall), a man who was unfairly prisoned for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his starving family. After breaking his parole, prison guard Javert (Nic Greenshields) becomes obsessed with tracking Valjean down. While it would be easy to dislike Javert for his relentless ability to hold a grudge, Greenshields is so powerful in his performance it's hard not to be won over by his rendition of "Stars".

The musical is sung-through and features the classic musical theatre songs "Bring Him Home"; "One Day More" and "Do You Hear The People Sing". While the ensemble numbers get the biggest applause, the more gentle ballads from Fantine (Katie Hall) "I Dreamed A Dream" and Eponine (Nathania Ong) "On My Own" are the most moving.

The staging is suitably dark considering the themes of the show. One of the big changes for the previous 2019 tour was the loss of the revolve which had particular impact during the barricade scene. This tour has been modernised and features projections based on Victor Hugo's original paintings. The projections are great but visually this is slightly less of a spectacle than past productions.

While the story might not be the most uplifting, a talented cast brings a much-loved score to life and are met with a full house standing ovation for their opening night.

Les Misérables runs at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until 31 December.

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks