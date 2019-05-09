BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS, King's Theatre, Glasgow

When his dad passes away and Charlie Price inherits the family business, he struggles to live up to his father's expectations. While four generations of his family were dedicated to making shoes, it isn't the future that Charlie dreamed of for himself.

Based on a true story, Charlie's life truly changes when he meets Lola- a sassy drag queen with a need for stiletto boots that are able to withstand the weight of a man. Together, the pair work together to try and save Charlie's family business and create a product for a niche market.

I have a massive soft spot for Kinky Boots as a show and cite Lola as one of my all-time favourite characters in musical theatre. Kayi Ushe is an absolute delight to watch in the role and plays both Lola's confidence and her vulnerability to perfection.

Kinky Boots is packed with memorable numbers such as "Sex Is In The Heel"; "Everybody Say Yeah" and "Raise You Up". It's hardly surprising that there are so many upbeat and catchy songs as the music and lyrics for Kinky Boots were penned by Cyndi Lauper. Kayi Ushe provides one of the most touching moments in the show with his stunning performance of "Hold Me In Your Heart" which is a beautiful song that carries a lot of weight.

Joel Harper-Jackson has been well cast as the slightly troubled Charlie. Though he is initially well-meaning he makes some terrible life choices and shows his turmoil well with his performance of "Soul of a Man".

Kinky Boots is a fierce and fabulous show with a very important message- "you change the world when you change your mind". Despite having seen the show numerous times I found myself slightly devastated during the curtain call because I don't know when I'm going to see it again. Truly the sign of a spectacular musical!

Kinky Boots is at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 18 May.

