BWW Review: GROAN UPS, Theatre Royal Glasgow

Groan Ups is a comedy play written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre- the team behind the 'Goes Wrong' series. Groan Ups follows a group of 5 characters from early primary school through to their school reunion as adults.

The set for the early years school is particularly impressive. Doors, chairs and tables are massive to make the actors seem much smaller than they are and this is used for great comedic effect. The cast (Daniel Abbott; Lauren Samuels; Matt Cavendish; Yolanda Ovide and Dhermesh Patel) take on childlike mannerisms and it all makes for very silly fun. They advance to sulky sex-crazed teenagers before appearing in Act 2 as adults. Adults pretending to be children onstage can grow tiresome pretty quickly but the talented cast ensure this doesn't happen.

While the script is amusing, some of the jokes don't quite land and the highlight of the show is the physical slapstick comedy. There's a decent plot throughout as the show looks at how much people can change (or not change in some cases) over the course of their school years but the balance of the more serious storyline and the humour isn't quite achieved.

Another actor is introduced in the second Act- Jamie Birkett playing Simon's girlfriend Chemise. Nerdy Simon has turned up at his school reunion with a trophy girlfriend who turns out to be a (not very good) paid actress and Birkett's performance is one of the funniest things in the show.

Groan Ups is a bit of a mixed bag. If you're expecting something along the lines of The Play That Goes Wrong then it isn't quite as laugh-packed but it still makes for an enjoyable evening.

Groan Ups is at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until Saturday 30 October.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography