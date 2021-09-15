BWW Review: 9 to 5, Edinburgh Playhouse

After 545 days dark, the Edinburgh Playhouse reopened on 14 September with a production of 9 to 5. Based on the 1980 film of the same name, 9 to 5 is a musical featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton with book by Patricia Resnick.

Violet Newstead (Louise Redknapp) has been unofficially running Consolidated Industries for her misogynist boss Franklin Hart (Sean Needham) for years but is always overlooked for promotion in favour of underqualified men. The office is a miserable place to work and the staff are barely functioning due to the poor conditions. Judy Bernly (Vivian Panka) has just arrived for her first-ever day of work after being dumped by the husband she had dedicated her life to and is desperate not to be fired for her lack of experience.

Kindhearted southern belle Doralee Rhodes (Stephanie Chandos) does her best to make Judy feel welcome in the office but she is ostracized from the rest of the staff as Mr Hart has implied he's having an affair with Doralee. When all three women become sick of the way they've been treated by Mr Hart, they kidnap him and tie him up and continue to run the office the way they think it should be. They introduce equal pay, childcare facilities and flexible working and productivity rockets.

As a concept, the plot of 9 to 5 is fairly silly but a sensational cast and excellent songs make it work. The three lead performers work extremely well together and are a joy to watch. Redknapp is consistently brilliant throughout but really shines during her big song and dance number "One Of The Boys". Panka and Chandos also have their grand solo moments with "Get Out and Stay Out" and "Backwoods Barbie".

Everything about this show is big and bold and heaps of fun. 9 to 5 is the epitome of a feel-good musical- I left the venue absolutely beaming.

9 to 5 runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse until 18 September.