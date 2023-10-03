BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner Viggo Venn Announces UK National Tour

After blowing away the UK and judges alike, Viggo is asking audiences to don their hi-vis vests one more time as he heads across the country.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 2 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month Photo 3 GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 4 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner Viggo Venn Announces UK National Tour

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner Viggo Venn Announces UK National Tour

Impatient Productions have announced that recent Britain's Got Talent winner, and newly anointed national treasure, Viggo Venn, will embark on his debut UK tour with brand-new show British Comedian.

 

After blowing away the UK and judges alike, Viggo is asking audiences to don their hi-vis vests one more time as he heads across the country.

 

Kicking off in Milton Keynes at The Stables on 23rd October he will then head to St Albans, Glasgow, Salford, Guildford, London, Sheffield, Norwich, Brighton, Bournemouth, Southend, Exeter, Cardiff, Colchester, Nottingham, Swindon, Newcastle, Winchester, Leeds before concluding the tour in Taunton on 21st February 2024.

 

From balloons to clowning, Viggo has captured the nation's hearts with his joyful and spirited performances and his upcoming show promises to delight and inspire audiences night after night. 

 

Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian. The rest, you already know about. After blowing away the competition in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons, and joyous idiocy, Viggo became the most talked-about new entertainer in the country by winning Britain's Got Talent in June 2023. 

 

Don't miss him as he staggers bewildered into your town for his first national tour.

 

Viggo said today, “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can't wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)"

 

Viggo Venn is a Norwegian clown and comedian who won the sixteenth series of the ITV talent show Britain's Got Talent this year. In 2022, Venn won the New Act of The Year Show in London and was runner-up in the Leicester Square Theatre's 'New Comedian of the Year'. His solo show Pepito was nominated for Best Comedy at Fringe World in Perth and Brighton Fringe in the UK in 2017.

He trained at French clown school École Philippe Gaulier and for four years he toured in a double act 'Zach and Viggo' with Zach Zucker (of Stamptown). The duo won the Best Comedy Award at the 2016 Brighton Fringe.


But all he wanted was to be… a British comedian. And here we are.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
MY DORIC DIARY Comes to the Tron Theatre This Month Photo
MY DORIC DIARY Comes to the Tron Theatre This Month

Tron Theatre will welcome Doric TikTok sensation AyeTunes! with their jukebox musical My Doric Diary on its Scottish tour following a widely successful run in 2022. Learn more about the production here!

2
The Lot Productions and Queer Was Always Here Partner to Increase Accessibility to the Art Photo
The Lot Productions and Queer Was Always Here Partner to Increase Accessibility to the Arts for LGBTQIA+ Youth

he Lot Productions and Queer Was Always Here have teamed up to improve access to the arts for LGBTQIA+ young people. Their first initiative is a ticket scheme offering discounted tickets for the play 'What It Means' at Wilton's Music Hall. Find out more about this collaboration and how to get involved here.

3
Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh Photo
Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

If you go to 2:22 A Ghost Story expecting traditional spine-chilling phantoms, you will be disappointed. Renouned in the West End for starry casts and numerous awards, 2:22 A Ghost Story isn't really a ghost story at all. Far from the horror genre one might expect, the piece is more of an amusing but long-winded exploration of how we define ghosts and how we view ghost believers... with the occasional jumpscare.

4
The Pleasance Reveals Fringe highlights in Best of Edinburgh Season Photo
The Pleasance Reveals Fringe highlights in Best of Edinburgh Season

Hot off the heels of another successful year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Pleasance Theatre Trust present a London season of some of the best and brightest theatre and comedy from the festival. Learn more about the season lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy McDonnell: Stories
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Dunoon Burgh Hall (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/21-11/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You