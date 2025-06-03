BEYOND VAN GOGH Opens in Aberdeen Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The countdown is on to the opening of a spectacular and unmissable art attraction which arrives in Aberdeen next month. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be staged at the Scottish city’s state of the art P&J Live event complex from 12 July to 10 August.

The Aberdeen dates follow a hugely successful Scottish premiere at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) last summer which was seen by 50,000 visitors. Demand was so high the attraction extended its run by three weeks.

Thousands of timed tickets have already been booked for the hotly anticipated Aberdeen event, with visitors also being given the chance to enjoy special yoga and Pilates classes inside the immersive experience itself.

And there is also the opportunity to take inspiration from Van Gogh’s work to channel into your own artistic creativity in an exclusive ‘Paint and Sip’ night during the month-long run.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience blends more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

It has been seen by seven million people worldwide, with the show attracting five-star reviews during its stay in Glasgow where visitors praised the experience as ‘hauntingly emotional’, ‘thought provoking’ and ‘a wonderful day out’.

Now Beyond Van Gogh is set to return to British shores with Aberdeen the first date of 2025.

The immersive experience takes art lovers on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh’s incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

A series of special yoga sessions in the heart of the experience have already sold out.

Meanwhile 50-minute Pilates classes will be held on Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 July and Friday 8 August, with those taking part surrounded by Van Gogh’s wonderful artwork.

And visitors can also go beyond the starry night to take inspiration from their surroundings and create their own masterpiece in a relaxed, two-hour step-by-step session inside the experience run by RZ Sip & Paint. The special event on Friday 18 July includes a welcome drink on arrival and all painting materials.

As part of its Aberdeen residency, there is also a chance to purchase VIP Experience tickets which will include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry. There are various discounted tickets available including new family ticket options. Merchandise will also be available in the Beyond Van Gogh store on site.

The merchandise store will also include a drawing and colouring area for budding young artists and ideal for family visitors during the summer holidays.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “We had such a fantastic reaction from audiences last summer that I just knew we needed to bring Beyond Van Gogh back to Scotland, and P&J Live is the perfect home for the experience. The team at the venue has been incredibly supportive and enthusiastic, and I can’t wait now to see our first visitors coming through the doors.

“The additional activities we have planned during the run have already proved hugely popular; the yoga classes inside the experience are now sold out, so we’re currently looking at adding some more sessions.

“With summer holidays just around the corner, Beyond Van Gogh is also the perfect activity for families. And with special family, and parent and child, ticket options available I know it’s going to be really popular with art lovers of all ages, from Aberdeen and beyond.”

The award-winning P&J Live boasts world-class conference and exhibition facilities. It also houses a superior 15,000-capacity arena.

The £333million venue, situated next to Aberdeen International Airport, opened in 2019 and is the largest event complex in the north of Scotland. It is sustainably powered by local, renewable energy sources.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, Exhibition Sales Manager at P&J Live, said: “The response since we announced Beyond Van Gogh has been tremendous and with just a month to go until it opens at P&J Live, there’s a real sense of excitement and anticipation here.

“It’s a fantastic addition to the summer in Aberdeen, and I know everyone who comes to immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s world – whether that’s just wandering through the space or taking part in one of the special activities planned in the heart of the installation – will have a memorable, and moving, experience.”

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 36% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds