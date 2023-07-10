Alan Bissett's Moira Trilogy Comes To The Fringe

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

ALAN BISSETT: THE MOIRA TRILOGY

At the Edinburgh Fringe, The Stand Comedy Club, New Town Theatre (Venue 7), 4-9 August, all performances 15.10

“Moira Bell is a legend. A hilarious, but subtly smart work that takes society slowly apart”-The Skinny

For the first time, Edinburgh audiences can catch all THREE parts of Alan Bissett’s legendary, Fringe First-winning Moira Trilogy in the same place. Running in chronological order twice at The Stand during the first week of the Fringe, Bissett will hop between performances of 2009’s The Moira Monologues, 2017’s Fringe First-winning More Moira Monologues and last year’s critically acclaimed Fringe sell-out Moira In Lockdown. Based on the stories and characters Bissett encountered growing up in the Hallglen area of Falkirk, the chronicles of Moira Bell, the Hardest Woman in Falkirk, have kept audiences all over Scotland howling with laughter for fifteen years now. All of the productions retain BAFTA- nominated and Royal Television Award-winning director Sacha Kyle’s original direction.

“Great hilarity, simple truths and some profound moments too: it’s no wonder Moira has such a loyal following.” -The List

THE MOIRA MONOLOGUES Fri 4th & Mon 7th Aug, tickets here.

Meet Moira Bell, cleaner, single mother, and the hardest woman in Falkirk. Whether defending her wee dog Pepe from the local rottweiler, attempting to seduce a teacher, or belting out Diana Ross for the Scotia karaoke night, Moira is hilarious, hypnotic, frightening and heart- warming company.

“This is brilliant stuff, an exhilaratingly fresh take on the whole business of class and culture in Scotland. It’s also so funny that the audience were literally shouting with laughter.” êêêêThe Scotsman

MORE MOIRA MONOLOGUES

2017 Fringe First Winner | Shortlisted: Best New Play, Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland Sat 5th & Tues 8th Aug, tickets here.

She’s back! Straight-talking single mum Moira Bell returns in a new installment of Alan Bissett’s much-loved one-woman show. Moira’s a gran now, but still telling hilarious home- truths about dating, her estranged sister, cleaning posh folk’s hooses, and Brexit.

“A near-perfect series of monologues, both howlingly funny and unnervingly sharp and poetic.”- The Scotsman

MOIRA IN LOCKDOWN

Sun 6th & Wed 9th Aug, tickets Click Here.

In the third and final instalment of what is now The Moira Trilogy, Falkirk’s hardest woman, faces her toughest challenge yet: sur surviving a pandemic with only vodka, fags and her BFF Babs on Zoom. Journey through the highs and lows of lockdown with writer-performer Alan Bissett returning as Moira, as she lusts after Joe Wickes, rages at Dominic Cummings and grows her own weed (might as well, seeing as the f**kin world’s ending, eh Babs?).

“Bissett’s skill as a writer-performer with Moira has always been to take a potentially one- note character and add new dimensions to her, without ever intruding upon his vicious one- liners. For his 2022 show, he excels at making Moira’s lived experience universal while keeping her edge.”- The List

